Aldi's adorable new outdoor kitchen is the perfect recipe for fun in the garden this summer

If you’re looking for an imaginative way to keep kids entertained outside this summer, a mud kitchen could be just the thing. It’s news to us that such a thing exists, but now we’re slight obsessed. Aldi’s new Mud Kitchen helps kids discover the benefits of play in the great outdoors and encourages them to use their imaginations – rather than being clued to screens.

Doing what they do best, Aldi are offering this play kitchen for a fraction of the cost elsewhere (how do they do it?!). Aldi’s £49.99 mud kitchen will be available exclusively online from this Sunday 20th May.

Aldi’s mud kitchen

Designed to inspire imagination and creativity, mud kitchens provide an immersive, multi-sensory experience. Children will love getting their hands dirty making mud pies and soil smoothies. To encourage little green fingers to flourish, the kitchen comes with pots for planting a flower garden of their own.

Aldi’s design come complete with two sinks and two hobs, allowing enough space for more mini chefs to get involved in the fun.

The chalkboard is ideal for writing out the specials of the day. The are handy pegs to hang utensils from, too. This will hopefully encourage children to tidy up and hang items in their rightful places, a useful skill to learn when playing indoors too.

The mud kitchen rivals – and they’re all more expensive

Leading toy manufacturer Chad Valley have a delightful version complete with hobs, knobs and draws to add further realism.

Buy now: Chad Valley Wooden Kitchen, £99.99, Argos

One to blow the budget! The high-end version, designed by active play specialists Plum, looks like a real piece of kitchen furniture! Complete with storage shelves and a painting screen, this design is certainly worthy of a Michelin star.

Buy now: Plum Products Discovery Mud Pie Kitchen, £200, John Lewis

With Chelsea Flower Show just around the corner, this new Specialbuy is perfectly timed to encourage kids to get stuck into gardening.

If you want to get your hands on one, best be quick. As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.