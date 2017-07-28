Whether you're an upcycling pro or a complete beginner, you won't want to miss Aldi's new range of upcycling tools and equipment

This year has seen a surge in the popularity of upcycling, with people getting crafty and personalising old furniture rather than going out to buy brand new.

In line with this trend, Aldi has launched a new range of upcycling tools and equipment to help thrifty upcyclers save even more money.

The range will be available in store and online from Sunday 30th July – that’s your rainy day activity sorted!

Aldi’s new range includes everything budding upcyclers need to transform a dilapidated dresser into a stunning kitchen centrepiece or give a scruffy wooden chair a new lease of life. From electric power tools, including a mini bench grinder and a sander, to chalk paint and furniture wax, to pretty haberdashery accessories including buttons and ribbon, there’s something for every project.

Prices start from 79p for Aldi’s haberdashery essentials, with brushes available for £2.99, chalk paint for £4.99 and furniture wax for £5.99. The top of the range product is the mini bench grinder, costing £26.99.

‘Upcycling is a fantastic trend which gives home improvers the opportunity to create unique and personal items,’ says Tony Baines, Managing Director for Corporate Buying at Aldi.

‘We know that the special tools, paints and equipment needed to upcycle a piece of furniture can be expensive so we’re delighted to be offering a range of great-value upcycling essentials at a fraction of the price consumers might expect, without sacrificing on quality or performance.’

‘We hope that this range will give our customers the opportunity to recycle unsightly old items of furniture into prettier pieces, worthy of a place in their homes.’

We know where we’ll be heading on Sunday…