Aldi’s sheepskin slippers are back in time for Christmas!

These sumptuous bargain buys are back! We have it on good authority that the sell-out sheepskin slippers are coming back in stock at Aldi from next week

Nothing quite beats the cosy feeling of coming in from the cold, stepping out of winter boots and slipping on a pair of plush sheepskin slippers! Now, you know we love an Aldi Specialbuy at the best of times, but the return of Aldi’s popular slippers (just £14,99!!) has got us extra excited – and just in time for our Christmas present shopping!

With a collection of both ladies’ and mens’ slippers, there’s a gift option for mum, dad, nan and even grandad. The whole family can have matching slippers if you so wish – if you’re quick enough that is because they won’t be around for long. We predict these toe warming toasty numbers will sell like hot cakes, so get yours quick.

Available from next Thursday 14th December.

The ladies’ designs are a classic mule slipper with sheepskin lining. In addition to the popular selling slippers, the range also includes Sheepskin Earmuffs at the pleasing price of £9.99. The gents’ pair has a subtly stylish tartan trim, just to add a little something extra to the classic suede design.

Very similar in style to the UGG Scuffette pair that have a hefty £80 price tag, the classic ladies sheepskin slippers in Aldi are just £14.99 – that’s an 81 per cent saving, handy at this time of year, no?! A saving of £65 when you’re in Aldi could most likely buy your complete Christmas dinner with change to spare!

The ladies’ version also comes in this deliciously rich chocolate brown colourway.

Available as part of the ‘pyjama party’ range, the slippers and ear muffs will be on sale from next Thursday 14th December. If they sell out online, as before, be sure to hot foot it down to store and bag a pair.