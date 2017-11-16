Today's Specialbuys are just the thing to ensure your home is decorated in style this Christmas. Don't miss this range of Aldi Christmas decorations and lights...

Christmas is just around the corner now, meaning there’s no better time to buy decorations. This Aldi Christmas decorations and lighting range is bursting with bargains to deck the halls with festive cheer. Everything from giant inflatable characters and fun fairy lights to rustic wreaths, there’s something for everyone.

These latest Christmas Specialbuys are available in store and online today Thursday 16th November, so get your hands on them quick because they won’t last long – once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The iconic stag’s head has become a Christmas favourite. Make a statement above the mantelpiece with this vintage-style wire design, complete with 80 white lights – batteries are included so you can have it up and running immediately.

Buy now: Perfect Christmas Light-Up Stag Head, £29.99, Aldi

Go all out on exterior decorating this Christmas with giant inflatable characters and lights galore. The range of inflatables includes a 6ft snowman, Father Christmas, a stop sign and a polar bear – all of which light up thanks to three internal LED lights.

To add further fun while decorating the exterior, pick up a light projector, a hugely popular buy this year! For just £9.99 you can display loveable Christmas characters on the outside of your home, a great one for the kids to appreciate.

In store only: 6ft inflatables, £19.99 each; Christmas characters light projector, £9.99

If you ‘heart’ Christmas, why not choose a wreath shaped to reflect your feelings. This rustic twig and berry wreath, complete with lights, is a classic design that can dress your home year after year.

In store only: Perfect Christmas Berry Wreath, £9.99

Quirky baubles are a trend not to be missed, they are everywhere this year – but not all are at these prices! If your tree is dressing kitsch this year, you’ll do well to stock up on these bargain beauties from Aldi.

In store only: Perfect Christmas Baubles, £2.99 each

Add some sparkle to your home with a glittery alternative tree. Standing 1.8 metres tall and boasting 96 white LED lights, this tree may be small compared to a real full-bodied fur, but it makes up for it in elegance! The combination of glitter and lights are sure to add more than enough festive sparkle to your Christmas decorating scheme.

Buy now: Perfect Christmas Glitter Tree, £34.99

Light the way for guests with these charming Christmas tree pathway lights. The set of five lights illuminate in 10 different ways, and are available in white or multicoloured options.

In store only: Perfect Christmas Path Lights, £14.99

Gently ‘frost’ the inside or outside of your home with a set of retro icicle lights. This set of 100 dangling lights comes with a 10-metre length cable, timer function and eight speed settings, from static to twinkling.

Buy now: Perfect Christmas 100 Icicle Lights, £14.99

We’ve got our eye on the country style stag head and the inflatable characters – we’ll race you to Aldi, it’s first come first served!