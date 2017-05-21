Aldi’s Specialbuys new Designer Living range goes on sale this week

Hot off the press, available on pre-order this week, we present to you the new Designer Living range - a comprehensive homeware collection you won't want to miss.

There’s just no stopping Aldi, with each Specialbuys offering the supermarket giant blows us away! When news reached us of the impending new Designer Living range we simply couldn’t wait to see what it was all about. It’s safe to say we weren’t left disappointed…

Designer Living is the first extensive homeware collection to deliver a co-ordinating range of home products, rather than stand alone pieces as all previously launched ‘Specialbuys’ are. The furniture and accessory designs have an easy-to-live-with vibe that mixes on-trend geometrics, monochrome and feel-good motifs. It’s available on pre-order this Thursday 25th May, in stores from the 28th May but be quick because it won’t stay around for long!

The Designer Style Chairs (above) are our standout favourite, not only are they super stylish – with exposed beech wood legs and moulded comfy upholstered seat pads – they are just £59.99 for a pair. Sold in either black or white as a set, these chairs would make the perfect modern addition to any dining room.

If you’re looking to make a style statement and add pattern to your home you can’t go fair wrong with any form of graphic print right now. Thanks to this new collection you can decorate with chevrons, stripes and geometric shapes galore!

Try jazzing up floors with a Flatweave Runners for just £14.99; furnish living rooms with Drum Bean Cubes, £29.99; dress bedrooms with Geo Throws, £14.99, and Geo Cushions, £8.99 or up the style stakes in the bathrooms with a set of Geo Guest towels, £3.99. All these products are available in the aforementioned patterns, all in a muted colour palette of monochrome, grey and soft citrus shades.

Home storage becomes fashionably functional with the additional of this smart Ladder Shelf (above), £39.99; ideal for a living space to display books, photos and general knick-knacks. Style Tip: With the growing trend for houseplants we can envision this ladder making the perfect display stand for cascading trailing plants and potted succulents to add a touch of greenery indoors.

Adding simple, inexpensive decorative touches can brighten up any room. Demonstrated perfectly above by a selection of new fun accessories in the range, Home Decoration Pineapples and Prints, £3.99 each; Designer Living Lanterns, £7.99 each, all sat on the cool display Floating Shelves, £6.99 (available in White, Walnut and Oak).

Aldi have of course given us plenty of gems in the past, most recently the hot tub of dreams; the pizza oven to rival all other ovens at a fraction of the cost and who could forget ‘that’ lamp that all stylists were hankering after – making it an instant icon on social media.

This new Designer Living range feels like it could be just the start of something great, so fingers crossed they will continue to add to the collection in the not too distant future…because as we all know with Specialbuys, once it’s gone it’s gone.