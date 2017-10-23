Hot off the press we present to you the new Nordic range of accessories at Aldi – a homeware collection you won't want to miss, trust us.

There’s just no stopping Aldi, with each weekly Specialbuys offering the supermarket giant blows us away! When news reached us of the new Nordic style range we simply couldn’t wait to see what it was all about. With a mix of faux fur rugs and sequin accessories it’s safe to say we weren’t left disappointed.

This winter, tactile textures are a key interiors trend, with faux fur and sequins causing a stir in the world of accessories. Amongst the latest Aldi Specialbuys this week are faux fur rugs, cushions and throws along with sequin cushions in a variety of metallic finishes.

Available to pre-order online now and in store on Sunday 29th October.

Buy now: Kirkton House Faux Fur Stool, £14.99; Kirkton House Faux Fur Cushion, £8.99; Kirkton House Faux Fur Throw, £29.99; Kirkton House Luxury Shaggy Rug, £29.99

Faux furs rugs on floors adds a little touch of luxury, while providing an instant warming quality underfoot. The dreamy faux sheepskin rugs come in a variety of natural shades: Mink, Dark Grey and White.

Buy now: Faux Sheepskin Rug, £14.99

The faux fur stools are our standout favourites, not only are they super stylish – with exposed pine wood legs and luxurious fluffy seat – they are just £14.99 each. Sold in either brown, grey or arctic white as above (our particular favourite). These quirky footstools would make the perfect cosy addition to any modern living room or cool country-style abode for winter.

Buy now: Round Cream Faux fur Stool, £14.99

These lush sequin cushions are two tone, meaning with one simple stroke an alternative colour is revealed! Brushing the sequins up and down instantly changes the cushion colour, making them versatile – not to mention a whole lot of fun! There are five different colour combos available; Silver/Grey; Black/Teal; Silver/Teal; Blue/Navy and Teal/Gold.

Buy now: Kirkton House two-tone Sequin Cushions, £8.99 each

Set yourself a reminder for this Sunday 29th October, you may be distracted by Halloween and the clocks falling back – but you won’t want to miss these beauts arriving in store.