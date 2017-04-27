Aldi’s bank holiday Specialbuys – Brunch edition!

If you're preparing to serve brunch this weekend, these new Aldi Specialbuys will stand you in good stead to do so in style. From a juicer to brunch pans ideal for whipping up a tasty Chorizo breakfast hash, this new Brunch and Coffee Week range has something for everyone.

We all know the drill with Specialbuys at Aldi once they’re gone they’re gone, and let’s be honest they never hang around for long – as was the case with the Hot Tub we reported on a few weeks back. We’re giving you a heads-up about the latest treats to land this bank holiday weekend – online today and in stores from Sunday 3oth April.

The trend for oven-to-table is going from strength to strength as home entertaining grows in popularity. This stylish pan with its wooden stand is suitable for a no-fuss authentic way of entertaining at home, allowing you to cook a delicious feast then simple remove from the hob and place on the wooden trivet to serve direct to the table – always take care, as the pan will be hot.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

The uber stylish Speciality Pans, only £7.99 each, are available in a classic country cream, burnt orange (below) and a matt black – that’s a colourway to suit every kitchen.

In addition to the standard handled pan there is also a two-handled design, that’s ideal for baking dishes like kedgeree or shakshuka.

Become an all-star barista in the comfort of your own home with the help of this easy-to-use Filter Coffee Machine; at only £24.99 it’s a fraction of the cost of bigger all-singing all-dancing machines. Admittedly it is a basic model, but if all you want is fresh coffee on demand you can’t really go wrong.

It makes up to 15 cups at one time, which is more than enough when entertaining, and features a keep-warm function and a detachable jar with a non-drip pour spout – again ideal for serving directly to the table. It’s smart, sleek and rather importantly small – making it perfect for kitchens with limited worktop space.

MPU 02

Ahhh the beloved juicer… Nowadays brunch is not complete without a fresh pressed green beverage. This Slow Juicer is a great buy at only £49.99; thanks to the high torque, low speed motors it slows the oxidation process during juicing, meaning fruit and vegetable extracts retain more nutrients than traditional juicing methods.

Impress your dinner guests with an extensive cheeseboard, if you’re not all too full that is! This stainless steel Essential Kitchen Knives set provides a knife for all eventualities; boasting a butter knife, tomato knife, cake slice and cheese plane, all for just £14.99. At that price there’s plenty of budget left to stock up in the cheese aisle.

So there you go, now you know what to look for when you’re picking up your groceries this bank holiday Sunday in Aldi. Happy bank holiday brunching to all!