Aldi’s Specialbuys outdoor living range is a summer garden game-changer

Hot off the press, we can reveal the new summer items you'll be wanting to add on next week's shopping list. Hot tub, anyone?

This is not a drill, we repeat this is not a drill; everyone’s favourite German supermarket have just revealed their exclusive new summer collection of Aldi’s Specialbuys! Launching online from 6 April and in stores from 9 April, their beautiful, budget-friendly range of homewares are always brilliant value but you’ll have to be quick! Because as you know if you’re a pro bargain hunter, once it’s gone it’s gone.

Some of us learnt the hard way with the smash hit £4 candle and much-coveted vintage-style lamp that stylist’s were swooning over, after it sold out quicker than you could google your local Aldi store’s postcode. This time we are well prepared…

Get ready to fire up the BBQ once the sunny weekends kick in with this Oil Drum Charcoal BBQ, only £49.99. Offering more than just style this model boasts four air vents to give chefs better cooking control, two worktops for preparing food and sauces as well as wheels to allow easy mobility to ensure the cook is best positioned at all times (in the sunshine presumably).

Once the food’s cooked and the plates are piled high guests will need a comfortable place to sit and feast…the rattan effect tub chairs and table set (above) is therefore another specialbuy not to miss. The egg-like designs with padded seat cushions and curved backs will ensure ultra comfort for lazy afternoons spent in the garden – seen here in grey. It is also available in black. The Rattan Effect 3 Piece Bistro Set costs just £139.99.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

A string of fairy lights are always a winner for adding an instant decorative touch in any home, even more effective in the garden to keep the garden party vibes going well into the night. These mini-caged lantern designs are on the money for this years geometric trend, a great way to add style to an outdoor space. Solar Caged String Lights, £6.99. Leave them hung throughout the sun filled days to recharge and power your parties by night.

More on the lighting front, it is a key element to incorporate into any garden for summer entertaining after all. These Solar Powered Bollard Stake Lights are ideal for illuminating a walkway or patio edging. Sold individually, for £5.99 each, you simply buy enough for the size of garden and secure them into the ground, spaced out accordingly based on surface area to cover. Once charged by the suns rays they emit generous amount of light to make your outdoor space fully useable past sunset.

We all know that feeling on the first hot hazy evening of summer, ‘I wish we had a hot tub or swimming pool’. Ok, so this luxury Spa Pool isn’t a swimming pool or even close but it’s a far cheaper and easier to maintain. It features 120 jets and a powerful heater for ultimate comfort, it’s the ideal way to relax and unwind this summer and priced at only £399 it is a steal.

MPU 02

It’s that time of year when we start putting those green fingers to work. Create your own floral display worthy of an RHS Chelsea Flower Show award with a little help from these Iron Decorative Trellis designs, a total bargain at only £4.99 each.

The importance of providing a home for nature in our gardens is more important now than ever, as our housing plots expands theirs only gets smaller. Think of the little critters next time you pop into Aldi and give them this ever-so-cute Bee & Insect House for £6.99, it’s a low cost for happy living. Encouraging bees to live in your garden will in turn help your flowers, so all in all it’s a worthwhile buy.

And these Decorative Garden Stakes, may not be a game changer but they will add a little touch of happiness and bling to your garden – for a purse friendly sum of £2.99 each.