Aldi's done it again. A £30 lawn mower and bargain gardening tools are on sale in stores on Easter Monday

Looking to sidestep the bank holiday rush to the garden centre or avoid the overheated queues at your hardware store of choice as the sunny weather kicks off gardening fever? Well, here’s a suggestion: why not let everyone else get their elbows out to try and bag a new lawn mower at the start of the weekend, while you put your feet up, do an egg hunt, watch some bank holiday TV… Then, once you’re well-rested and re-energised, head straight to Aldi bright and early on Easter Monday to peruse their latest addition to the Superbuys range – the lawn mower, wheel barrow and hedge trimmer.

Their perfectly priced garden maintenance essentials will sell out quickly – if the Aldi candle craze is anything to go by – and once they are gone, that’s it…

Whether its gardening gloves to tackle the weeds that have sprung up over winter and replant the flower beds with new-season blooms, or a pressure-washer to hose down the driveway or decking so it looks brand new, the popular supermarket has tapped right in to our gardening wish lists and delivered all the key ingredients for a productive spring and summer outdoors (weather permitting, of course).

Trying to cram all your plans for your outdoor space into one day? Don’t overreach yourself. And the same goes for the extension cables; among Aldi’s garden maintenance range you’ll find all sorts of easy-to-use cordless tools, from strimmers to hedge trimmers. This means you don’t have to worry about tripping yourself up as you’re looking up at the dizzying heights of your hedges, trying to get them straight – the 18v Li-Ion Hedge Trimmer, at £69.99, removes that issue along with all the high-growing foliage.

And back down on ground level, the Essential Hover Mower (an utter bargain at just £29.99) will make light work of small to medium-sized gardens, with its 28cm cutting width and two cutting heights set to tidy up even the most unruly of lawns. Dispose of cuttings and garden waste with Aldi’s garden bags or, if you’re undertaking a bigger landscaping project, cart it away in a robust 90l steel wheelbarrow, featuring a puncture-proof wheel! Has Aldi thought of EVERYTHING?

It seems so, because the outdoor range is not all about hard garden labour – there are lovely planters and trellises to support growing plants, as well as gardening and flower-growing kits for kids, too. This means you can encourage them out into the fresh air with you, making the best bits of gardening – like watering the pretty flowers or even planting a veggie patch – a family activity.

And once you’ve all done your fair share of gardening, why not discard your Garden Clogs (£4.99 a pair) and relax with a little help from Aldi’s outdoors Specialbuys garden collection? The summer is looking promising, don’t you think?