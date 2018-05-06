Dive into the Specialbuys aisle next week to pick up these popular swimming pool accessories

As a nation we just can’t get enough of pool floats! Maybe it’s the big kid in all of us or simply the potential to take winning poolside photos, who knows? But one thing we do know for sure, they are back and better than ever for summer 2018!

We’re already seeing very impressive pool float game from the high street. As leaders in stocking ‘trending’ accessories, we knew Aldi would keep our summer spirits afloat! Prepare yourself for Instagram-worthy summer snaps with Aldi’s selection of fun and crazily affordable inflatable pool toys and accessories. prices start from just £1.99!

Available to pre-order online from 13th May, and to buy in store from 20th May! Shoppers need to be quick, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

What else is new? Aldi specials exclusive first look: new Designer Lounge range coming soon!

Aldi pool inflatables

How wouldn’t want a summer doughnut with zero calories? This quirky design is one of our favourites for the adults. This design is Only £4.99, almost as cheap as a bag of real doughnuts.

Too cute! Be quick to get your mitts on this cute crab design. Aldi’s adorable Animal Swim Rings for kids are only £1.99. The crab character is joined by a frog, fish and stingray designs.

No sign of Nemo, but you will find this little fella. This Fish pool ring is a classic that never fails to raise a smile.

Packing these bargain accessories for holidays will ensure you don’t get stung (boom boom) for extortionate beach prices!

Kids will jump for joy when they see this cute design.

Fun for all the family, Aldi has a range of Inflatable Pool Games. With a great selection to choose from, including volleyball and water polo, all priced from just £6.99 each make it a summer of fun and games.

Video Of The Week

Keep little ones cool in a mini pool. Paddling pools are a great inexpensive solution, for those of us that don’t have a swimming pool or a beach holiday booked. Plus you can place the pool in a shaded area to ensure sensitive baby skin is protected at all times. Aldi’s Foldable Baby Pool is lightweight, collapsible and comes with its own carry bag, which doubles up as a water carrier.

Float into summer in fashionable style with any one of these fun pool accessories.