Save the date! Fabulous Aldi wedding range is coming soon

Say I do to Aldi's wedding range! This supermarket collection will add style to any big day, without blowing the budget

Hot off the press, we can reveal an awesome Aldi wedding range is on its way! If you’re getting married this year it’d be well worth a trip down the aisles of Aldi to save yourself some money. Weddings can be an expensive affair, so any element of saving costs get a YES from us!

When it comes to the big day there are certain things you’ll be forgiven for blowing the budget on; catering, photography and the dress for instance. But then there are the smaller buys that add huge decorative value without having to over spend.

These incredibly affordable wedding Specialbuys will help you celebrate in style, while taking the strain off your decorating budget.

Save the date: available to pre-order online from Sunday 13th May and in stores from Thursday 17th May. Lovebirds be quick, as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Aldi’s wedding range

Deck the venue out in style! Balloons are the perfect decorating solution to instantly add a celebratory vibe. The added beauty of balloons and paper pom-poms is that you don’t need many to really create a visual impact.

Express yourself! Cinematic light boxes are the ‘in’ thing for illuminating heartfelt messages. Aldi’s light up wonder has to be the cheapest we’ve seen at the bargain price of £8.99.

They say a picture paints a thousand words. Capture every moment of the big day in style. Forget disposable cameras (remember those?) go for Aldi’s Polaroid Snap Instant Camera. Complete with a selection of picture modes, a self-timer (ideal for selfies), and a pack of 20 instant prints.

Create memories to treasure always with Aldi’s Wooden Heart Guestbook, where guests can leave messages of congratulations on individual wooden hearts.

Extend the invitation. Aldi’s Wedding Invite Bundles include a range of understated rustic designs for invitations and save the dates.

Which way to the dance floor? Point guests in the right direction with the selection of signs. The chalkboard heart makes a great home accessory even after the big day.

Ensure guest know where to sit with simple, rustic table accessories.

DIY craft kits

Add a traditional feel to decorations with the help of some DIY bunting.

Make your own garter. A fun task on a Hen weekend or as a gift from a BFF Bridesmaid to the bride.

This range proves that cheap doesn’t have to mean naff! Add any of the above to your wedding to celebrate in style… and under budget!

SAVE THE DATE! The Aldi wedding range will be available to pre-order online from Sunday 13th May and in stores from Thursday 17th May.