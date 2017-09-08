It's the ultimate NYC bachelor's pad

It doesn’t get more lofty than this. Alexander Skarsgård has well and truly left his Scandinavian roots behind, as he’s just bought the quintessential New York bachelor’s pad for USD$2.3 million.

If another inevitable TV show about rich young somethings in NYC crops up, it wouldn’t look at all out of place.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an East Village loft without a hefty helping of exposed brick. However, the fourth floor home still retains elements of the 19th century townhouse it resides in.

Listed on property website Compass, it’s nestled in a quiet corner of St Mark’s District – an area known for its rich history. The high wood-beamed ceilings and casement windows reflect its pre-war construction, and add a degree of old-world charm to the modern decor.

The marble mantlepiece is one of the standout features of the 27 foot-wide home and has a hearth for wood burning. We don’t doubt will serve Alexander well in those cold New York winters.

While we’re not at all sure about the current coffee table, art and seating choices, we’re hoping he scales things back and goes for a more cohesive look.

The wide, well worn plank floors are also original to the home and we love how they look against bright pops of colour, like the velvety turquoise chair above.

Alexander Skarsgård isn’t the only celebrity to have graced the property, either – it was previously owned by actress Parker Posey of Superman Returns fame. Chloe Sevigny also used to live in the same building, which has also a big shared backyard and rooftop (though Alexander has the option to fence off a part of it if he wishes).

The only part of the house that gave us pause was the bathroom – that shower curtain would have to go, and we’re really not sure about the tub and toilet combination!

Nevertheless, it’s a gorgeous house with a lot of potential. Fingers crossed that the True Blood alumnus brings a dash of Hygge to the residence.

Written by Megan C. Hills