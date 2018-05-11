The Britain's Got Talent judge shares candid snaps of her home – and it gets a BIG yes from us!

In between judging contestants on the hit ITV show, Amanda has been busy sharing snaps of her lavish home on Instagram. TV presenter and actress Amanda lives in a stunning house in Petersham, Surrey, that she shares with record producer husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Holly.

Originally build in the 1930s the house has been updated with a modern extension across the back of the house. This large open-plan living area boasts sliding doors to open the space out into the gardens. The outdoor/indoor living aspect gives that part of the house a bohemian LA vibe.

Amanda shares candid photos of her relaxing at home, it’s not all glamour. This stylish geometric patterned rug is one from her own collection at QVC. She clearly loves her own designs as much as her fans.

It’s clear from her Instagram feed that Amanda has a thing about Pineapples! Luckily for her they are hugely on-trend for interiors right now.

The striking backdrop to so many of Amanda’s snaps comes courtesy of a Cole & Son wallpaper. The trendy design sports a bold diamond-effect pattern in grey and white on a lime green background. The Grey detailing continues in the wood work and door frames.

What celebrity home would be complete without a grand piano?

You’d be forgiven for thinking Amanda was sat in a plush hotel in this picture, but it’s actually her own home! Living her best celebrity life having this dream bar at home means she need never go out out again! Complete with a Pac-Man arcade machine this bar has all the entertainment you need.

The vast floor space provides Amanda with the perfect catwalk for trying on her BGT outfits.

In contrast to the modern living areas this room feels more traditional, thanks to exposed beams. The floors are darker, enhanced perfectly by a simple rug. The walls remain neutral to show off stunning artwork to its full potentials. The oversized sofa looks like the perfect place for Amanda and her family to catch up on Britain’s Got Talent.

#breakfast @buddyholden #schoolrun A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on May 1, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

Fans are given a sweet introduction to Buddy Holden, the family dog. He looks quite at home sat at the kitchen counter on a bar stool.

Small-space living is not a problem for Amanda, who celebrated with three trees at Christmas! All tastefully decorated with traditional decorations.

See more candid behind the scenes snaps from Amanda on Instagram @noholdenback.