Looking to escape from your suburban semi to somewhere more exotic, if only for a week or two? Then check out the luxury villas on Airbnb. They’re unique, charming and oh-so lavish. Granted, some of them cost an arm and a leg to rent, but others are surprisingly affordable. Dotted across five continents, these are some of the most luxurious homes we’ve ever seen. What are you waiting for? Summer’s nearly here and it’s time to get booking!

1. Eco retreat in Ubud, Bali

Nestled among the area’s last preserved rice paddies, this Balinese ‘joglo’ has been transformed in keeping with the traditional Javanese style, but with an emphasis on modern comfort. Think handwoven grass roof and reclaimed wood walls, paired with pastel paint and colourful sofas and bean bags. The high ceilings and open-plan living spaces mean there’s plenty of room for relaxation, yoga and meditation – just what you need on an Indonesian escape.

This little haven sleeps two and costs £124 per night.

2. Floating villa in Belize

Set in the exclusive private island resort of Cayo Espanto, this unique and intimate over-the-water bungalow is the ultimate destination for lovebirds. Well, can you imagine anything more romantic than a private villa in the middle of the turquoise Caribbean Sea? With a verandah for al fresco dining, a glass underwater observation deck for sealife spotting, and a sky full of twinkling stars, this place is pure paradise.

At £1,577 per night for two people it isn’t cheap, but it’s definitely one for the birthday, honeymoon or anniversary shortlist.

3. Beach house luxury villa in Cape Town, South Africa

With uninterrupted views across the ocean on one side, and the world heritage site of Table Mountain on the other, this state-of-the-art beach bungalow is in a truly enviable position. Built into the granite sea walls, the villa blends seamlessly into the landscape and has huge windows on every side to make the most of the spectacular scenery.

Slide back the glass doors and feel the indoor and outdoor worlds unite. There’s a wooden decking surrounding the bungalow, fitted with a hot tub, a pagoda, and a barbecue. It costs £682 per night and sleeps six.

4. Mountaintop villa on the Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Perched on a mountainside in the protected ecological reserve of the Sierra de Vallejo, this serene retreat has unobstructed 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean and the surrounding mountains. Locations like this are what infinity pools are made for! The décor is immaculate, and there’s a rooftop terrace where you can enjoy mesmerising sunsets night after night.

It sleeps 16 – so it’s a great party house – and costs £799 per night.



5. Treetop rainforest retreat in the Blue Mountains, Australia

Channel your inner Tarzan and book a stay in this sky-high treehouse. With floor-to-ceiling windows providing stunning views down the Bowen’s Creek Gorge and across the Blue Mountains rainforest, this Australian treetop retreat is perfect for nature lovers that want to feel as free as a bird.

This villa, which comes with a telescope for stargazing, sleeps two adults and costs £590 per night.

6. Colonial-style villa in Negril, Jamaica

Step out of the sparkling sea, wander up the white sandy beach, and stroll straight into this grand, colonial-style villa. With room for eight guests, and housed within a new gated community, this modern and chic holiday home boasts a private beach, infinity pool, and a large deck for enjoying the dramatic evening sunsets over the Caribbean Sea.

At £577 per night, this place is pretty reasonable when split eight ways. Who’s for a rum punch?

7. Oceanfront villa, Punto de Mita, Mexico

Set on a golf course in an ultra-exclusive Four Seasons resort, this 10,000-square-foot ‘Palapa’ style villa is the epitome of luxury. It has a thatched roof, a salt-water infinity pool, and a state-of-the-art interior. Lay by the pool and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, the Sierra Madre mountains, the Marietas islands, and the Puerto Vallarta skyline. If you can tear yourself away from your poolside sunlounger there are tennis courts, two beach clubs, and eight miles of white sandy beaches just metres away.

Luxury villas don’t get much better than this. It sleeps 12 and costs £1,917 per night.

8. Private island villa in Belize

Sail away to this tropical island paradise. With 7.5 acres of white sand and palm trees all to yourself, this truly feels like heaven on earth. Enjoy fishing and snorkelling, and then relax in a hammock where staff are on hand to refresh you with pina coladas and fresh coconuts. Meals are all cooked for you and served al fresco on the enormous decking.

All this luxury comes with a hefty price tag of £4,635 per night for ten guests, so you’d better start saving!

9. A-list apartment in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Fancy living the high life? This swanky apartment on the Pacific Coast of Mexico is perfect for anyone wanting some A-list glamour. There’s a rooftop infinity pool, a private hot tub on the balcony, and panoramic views from the double terrace. Shake yourself a margarita, slip into the water, and watch the spectacular sunset over the ocean.

All this comes for a rather affordable £136 per night for two people (we won’t tell anyone if you won’t).

10. Mountaintop villa in Sao Paulo, Brazil

For those who love nature, hiking, and cooking, this is the villa for you. The quiet woodland location is just a fifteen minute drive from the nearest town, but you’ll feel a million miles from the hustle and bustle of urban life. The wooden lodge blends beautifully into the surroundings, and there is ample outdoor seating for lounging around and enjoying the peace and tranquillity.

Be sure to cook up a storm while you’re there with your very own pizza oven and barbecue! It costs £303 per night and sleeps 12.

Which of these luxury villas is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!