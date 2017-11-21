The Black Friday discounts keep on coming – and here's one that will save you some serious dough!

Use your loaf this Black Friday week and pick up this amazing bread maker deal from Amazon. The retail giant is currently offering a huge 70 per cent discount on a Tower bread maker, saving you £85.

It’s available while stocks last.

All the best deals: Best Black Friday furniture deals 2017 – all the latest offers from John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and more

Buy now: Tower T11001 Digital Bread Maker with Gluten Free Setting, £34.99, Amazon

There’s nothing like waking up to the aroma of freshly made bread, or rustling up a home made loaf in no time, just as you like it. And with this machine you’ll be able to to both.

There are two express modes for baking either a 750g (1.5lb) or 1kg (2lb) loaf in under an hour – 58 minutes to be exact! And there’s a timer, which you can use to delay the finish time of some programs by up to 13 hours. Once your bread is baked, the machine will even keep it warm for you for up to an hour.

As you might have spotted, this great-value bread maker also has a gluten-free setting. This means it can work with gluten-free flour to produce a decent loaf suitable for coeliacs – typically one that’s denser and has a closer crumb texture than your traditional white bloomer.

Join in the fun: Don’t miss the Amazon ‘Home of Black Friday’ pop-up experience

The gluten-free mode is one of 13 digital programs. It can bake Normal (white), French, Whole Wheat and Sweet bread, prep dough for pizzas or bagels, and make jam, too. There’s also the option of a light, medium or dark crust.

Just add the ingredients as specified in the included recipe book, press a few buttons and you’re in business. There’s no need for kneading or hanging around for dough to prove here!

More Black Friday bargains: Dyson deal alert: get a Dyson V6 handstick cleaner for just £229.99

As with any bread maker, your loaf won’t have the classic shape of an oven-baked one. Instead it will be square with a whole in the middle from the paddle. It will still taste as delicious as a handmade loaf, though. And you’ll always get the perfect rise!

Video Of The Week

If you’re looking to save some dough this Black Friday week, it’s a good place to start!