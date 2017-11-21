Today sees Amazon open the doors to its first ever 'Home of Black Friday' pop-up experience shop in London

Amazon’s unique pop-up experience has been set up this week to celebrate the countdown to the UK’s biggest annual deals event – Black Friday. The event at 13 Soho Square is open to everyone and best of all it’s free, running from today (Tuesday 21st) until Friday 24th, from 12.30pm to 19.30pm each day.

‘We want to make this year’s Black Friday a fantastic experience for not only our customers but also for the UK based sellers using Amazon Marketplace to reach customers around the world,” said Doug Gurr, Country Manager, Amazon.co.uk.

‘Our Home of Black Friday experience brings these two together as we are showcasing some of our biggest and best Black Friday deals – which will be shoppable through our app,’ Doug adds. ‘We’re also offering some fantastic sampling experiences and interactive workshops with some of our Marketplace and Handmade sellers. We really hope visitors to the pop-up will have a great time and make a good start on their Christmas shopping – if not finish it – while they’re here!’

Visitors to the event can explore over 100 curated Black Friday deals early, play ‘Spin to win’ to bag yourself great Amazon prizes (Fire Sticks and Buttons are all up for grabs!!), receive expert gifting advice and take part in workshops hosted by Amazon Handmade Artisans.

Located in the heart of London, the pop-up shop space features within five uniquely themed rooms. You can visit a hand-illustrated kitchen, a chic bedroom and beauty parlour, an immersive gaming and technology zone, a whimsical kids play and storytelling room and a creative artisan workshop space.

Customers are invited to explore the best of Amazon’s Black Friday Sale and Amazon Prime within the space, and join in the fun with creative workshops, hundreds of prize giveaways, product demonstrations and special guest appearances.

Visitors can take part in the following free activities:

• Make-up tutorial with YouTube star and beauty expert Lottie Tomlinson

• Cooking demonstration courtesy of TV chef Gizzi Erskine

• Workshops from Amazon Marketplace Artisans including candle making with Cozy Glow and jewellery making with Clutch and Clasp

• Sampling of tasty treats from chocolatiers Govida and Lavolio, Joe & Seph’s popcorn, Pure Earth juices and more

• Master classes and cocktail tastings throughout the week including craft cocktail sampling from Absolut.

• Digital spin to win games with hundreds of prizes to walk away with, including the latest Amazon devices and products from across beauty, home & garden, book, toys, entertainment, and technology

For total ease, customers can shop the curated products on display throughout the pop-up, simply using the scan and buy function on the Amazon App. A dedicated Prime Now delivery area will be in the lobby at the venue, allowing shoppers to have purchases available on Prime Now delivered to the pop-up within two hours

The Amazon Black Friday Sale will run from 17th to 26th November. It’s offering fabulous new deals on offer as often as every 5 minutes – on everything from the latest consumer electronics and Amazon devices to this year’s must-have toys, games, fashion, beauty and home items.

Be shopping smart and buy all your Christmas now – rather than have to wait until Boxing Day for any more discounts.