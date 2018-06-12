Amazon has just announced the launch of its Home Services here in the UK. Basically you can now book professional tradespeople for all your DIY needs, at the click of a button

Amazon customers buying home accessories, ranging from household appliances to furniture, can now too book installation or assembly support from a trusted professional.

The wide range of services available to ‘add to cart’ includes general handypeople, electricians, plumbers and home-cinema specialists.

‘We’re thrilled to be expanding Amazon Home Services to the UK as a simple way to book trusted, service professionals,’ says Scott Webster, General Manager, Amazon Home Services Europe. ‘Following our successful launch in the US, customers have told us they love the convenience and peace of mind that comes with trusted, professional installation of their products.’

The new service will initially only be available to customers across Greater London, Birmingham and Manchester. Amazon hope to expand this offering in the very near near future.

An independent survey was carried out to reveal how we as a nation feel about tackling DIY. Of the 1,500 adults surveyed 61 per cent would rather enlist the help of a professional to tackle household tasks. One in four confessed to having suffered a DIY disaster, leading to them being put off attempting again, presumably.

Here are the Amazon Home Services promises to customers

Handpicked Providers

Amazon Home Services operate on an invite-only basis, curating a high standard of professional service providers. All invited tradespeople are background checked. All are required to carry any applicable insurance and licenses to uphold Amazon’s high performance standard.

Happiness Guarantee

Amazon doesn’t just refer customers to services providers, they offer support every step of the way. All service purchases are guaranteed. If customers are not satisfied at the end of their service, Amazon will work with them and the provider to ensure the job gets done properly. If for any reason this cannot be upheld a refund will be issued.

Upfront Pricing

Forget about surprise bills for manual labour. Each service comes with a pre-defined estimate of work and upfront pricing. Customers can add pre-packaged services right to their Amazon baskets with just a few clicks. Customers are only charged once services are completed.

Verified Reviews

All Amazon Home Services reviews are from verified purchases. Customers can rest assured knowing they are hearing from real customers with genuine feedback.

Customers can also use the services with products bought elsewhere. This opens up the professional services to a wider audience.

Amazon Home Services features a growing list of recognised service providers, including Fantastic Services, Assembly Angels and The Handy Squad. The retail giant is essentially helping small businesses grow. ‘We’re confident working with Amazon Home Services will help expand our customer base, so our business can continue to grow’ says Anthony Johnston, owner of Assembly Angels.