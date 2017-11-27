Anne Hathaway’s house in Connecticut is a New England idyll

It's a fairytale home for the Princess of Genovia

Anne Hathaway has just splashed out $2.79 million (around £2 million) on a seaside mansion in Connecticut… and there’s nothing Les Miserables about it!

The Star of The Devil Wears Prada, One Day and The Princess Diaries and husband Adam Shulman have reportedly already moved in to the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home. They’re rumoured to have spent Thanksgiving weekend at the coastal getaway with their year-old son Jonathan.

The enticing listing describes the property as ‘European sophistication meets beach cottage chic’. Let’s take a look around the sprawling CompoBello estate… after you!

A smart hallway leads into ‘the great room’ – a huge family space comprising dining and sitting areas, and the first of three kitchens. Highlights include an Aga, marble countertops and the beautiful wide-plank floors, recently refinished in a Danish whitewash.

A reclaimed Chicago brick fireplace is a focal point of the sitting area, and there’s a cute dining spot for informal breakfasts and suppers.

When Anne has her Hollywood pals to visit, she might prefer to entertain them in this grand dining room. Its cathedral ceiling is illuminated with an antique crystal chandelier that’s sure to make ‘Princess Mia’ feel right at home.

The French doors to the right lead to a second pergola-covered kitchen – an outdoor affair with a full complement of Viking appliances and more of that reclaimed Chicago brick. No disposable charcoal barbecues here!

From here, you can follow the path down towards the heated saltwater pool and cabana. Or head through another set of doors, leading to a THIRD kitchen with a gas Aga range. Anne and Adam must really love to cook!

The property isn’t short of spaces for the Shulmans to entertain or relax. We’ve got some serious cushion envy!

Upstairs, you’ll find five cute and cosy bedrooms decorated in traditional New England style. They include this master suite with its own private terrace.

Each of the guest bedrooms has its own unique features – for example, these exposed beams.

We’re sure the Devil herself Miranda Priestly would approve of all this closet space!

Tucked away at the end of a Belgian block-style cobblestone driveway, the circa 1920 property offers all the space and privacy this famous young family could need.

We think the actress that once played Alice might truly have found her Wonderland.