Annie Sloan chalk paint and Oxfam reveal new colour of hope

Renowned furniture paint specialist Annie Sloan has teamed up with Oxfam to create a new colour that will fill our homes with hope

Annie Sloan has created a new paint shade in collaboration with Oxfam, the global poverty reduction charity. The new soft green shade was inspired by fields of white alliums, discovered by Annie while visiting Oxfam’s Ethiopian Seed Project.

The feel-good green colour is aptly named Lem Lem – meaning ‘lush green of fresh growth’ in the Ethiopian language

Quite literally the colour of hope, a percentage from sales of every litre pot sold in the UK goes to support Oxfam’s charitable growth projects.

‘What I love is when you look at the allium head from the region the overall impression is white,’ Annie explains,’ but then you realise there is green underneath, and green on the petals – a lovely muted green, it really is beautiful. I asked one of the women farmers, “what does green mean to you?” and she immediately said, “Growth”. I thought that was fantastic.’

Of the collaboration Annie says, ‘ I thought it would be wonderful to help. I feel very connected to Oxfam. They approached me to ask if I would like to do something with paint and the idea flowed from there.’ Having visited the rural project in the south-east of Ethiopia, Annie was able to feel truly connected to the cause. ‘I am delighted to support the charity,’ she explains. ‘It was very humbling to see first-hand how people are suffering amid the worst drought in 3o years.’

Annie Sloan Chalk Paints are the go-to brand for tackling small upcycling projects. This delicious new shade of green is just the thing to add a beautifully vintage feel to furniture pieces.

This soft shade of green gives off a beautifully serene vibe.

Will you be giving your home a splash of hope? We ‘d love to hear what you’ll be freshening up with a coat of new shade Lem Lem.