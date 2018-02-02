Turns out there's more than just tiny pens and chunky catalogues to tempt you through the doors at Argos this week!

If you’re looking for style on a budget you need to check out the new season home collection at Argos. Yes, we can’t quite believe it ether, it turns out it’s the place of untapped home treasures.

We previewed the new spring collection at the end of last year, and we’ve been hankering after the keys pieces ever since – keeping an eye out for their availability. The long wait is finally over because this week the new homeware is available to buy.

Looking to refresh your home ahead of spring? Read Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

Here’s our pick of the best buys from the new season ‘Infusion’ collection from Argos…

Tapping into the hottest new trend for global influences, the new Infusion collection is our favorite for this season; the global inspired collection promises to inject pattern, texture and rich colour into our homes.

A few simple additions to your existing decor can help bring the global trend to life in your home. The fringed throw has a beautifully tactile quality, giving it a handmade artisan feel. The chevron footstool is dreamy in its rich shade of mustard, very Moroccan inspired.

Buy now: Home Zig Zag Footstool, £39.99, Argos

Buy now: Home Diamond Large Cotton Throw, £21.99, Argos

The new collection is more than just small accessories. This new Livingston leather sofa has a beautifully aged-effect, giving it a charming rustic. Leather is a timeless choice for sofas, leather works well with so many different decor styles – particularly with the current global influence trend!

We love the traditional Moroccan-inspired diamond pattern rug (above). The handmade woven rug features a distressed diamond monochrome pattern, that looks straight out of a souk in Marrakech.

Buy now: Heart of House Livingston 3 Seater Sofa, £899.99, Argos

Buy now: Black and White Diamond Rug, £79.99, Argos



Nothing feels more globally-inspired in the bathroom quite like Hammam towels. These highly absorbent cotton towels are what you’d find in a Turkish bath. To add a further cultural influence mix them in with more earthy shades and ethic-inspired patterned towels from the new range.

Buy now: Cotton Hammam Towels, £24.99

Video Of The Week

This new collection can help you brighten up your home on a budget this season, without compromising style.