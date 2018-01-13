Asda’s spring home collection has just landed – with some amazing pieces for under £15

It may still be winter, but the new-season homeware collections are dropping in stores and online right now to brighten up our homes

We always love Asda’s George Home because they do really good homeware. Not only is it always on-trend, it’s great if you’re on a budget.

We were lucky enough to see a preview of the new spring collection back in November, where we made mental wish-lists of the star buys to keep an eye out for. And now the long wait is finally over, because this week, the new season collections are finally available at George Home.

Looking to refresh your home ahead of spring? Read Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

Here’s our pick of the best buys from the new season’s collection…

As soon as I saw this hero Globe light I immediately wanted to book an electrician to fit it. It’s effortlessly chic, the exposed filament bulb continues to be a key trend for lighting in 2018. The bulb on this design is made all the more interesting thanks to the glass globe casing. The on-trend touch of brass helps to give it a really sophisticated feel.

I could hardly believe it was only £30 – that’s excellent value for money. This style of light makes more of a statement if hung in multiple numbers in a row, say over a dining table or above a kitchen island, and that’s totally achievable at this price.

Buy now: Glass Sphere Ceiling Shade, £30, George Home

The phrase ‘live, laugh, love’, although a fine sentiment, feels a bit overdone! Having said that, I’m the first to love a home filled with happy vibes. This new design is a fresh way to add the feel-good factor this season. The mix of metallic wording against navy, blush pink and earthy terracotta makes it easy to work into a number of the new season home decor trends.

Buy now: What a Perfect Day to Be Happy Slogan Cushion, £6, George Home

This super-soft chenille throw drew a chorus of adoring cooing sounds at the preview show. The understated pattern is enough to add interest to a sofa or bed without being overpowering. You can’t go wrong with a throw that will keep you warm right now and add new-season style to your home as spring hits.

Buy now: Triangle Print Chenille throw, £15, George Home

With temperatures outside freezing, there’s no better treat than a nice hot bubble bath – which is surely our cue for a few little bathroom updates? A simple change of towels and bathroom accessories is an easy and cost-effective way to refresh a bathroom. These towels are super soft cotton and brilliantly vibrant to make a real statement.

Buy now: Iberia Circle Towels, from £4-£9, George Home

Video Of The Week

Succulents aren’t going anywhere, remaining the indoor plant of choice for this year. Not that they are particularly difficult to maintain, it’s still nice if you can get realistic looking faux plants that require zero effort. This contemporary-style display comes complete with glass terrarium, artificial succulents and pebbles – all for £10!

Buy now: Succulents Glass Terrarium, £10, George Home

Happy new season shopping!