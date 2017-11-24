Asda is the home of the gnome!

Love them or loathe them, you surely can’t NOT have noticed the giant gnomes that have been popping up on Asda’s shelves over the past couple of years. Themed for the season, there have been Easter gnomes, regal gnomes, and now there are Asda gnomes for Christmas!

They’re only available in stores, so get yours now while stocks last.

Looking to decorate on a budget? Budget Christmas decorating ideas for a high-impact, low-cost Christmas

Mr and Mrs Claus are a cute Christmas couple, posing to say hello to you and any visitors. You may recognise them from last year, but are making a festive comeback.

In store now: Mr and Mrs Claus gnomes, £30 each, Asda

This cheeky elf gnome is here to make sure Santa stops by at your house on Christmas night.

In store now: Elf gnome, £22, Asda

The star of the show is undoubtedly this Father Christmas gnome. He lights up so you can’t miss him – even from all the way down at the bottom of the garden!

In store now: Light-up Father Christmas gnome, £45, Asda

Rhiannon James, Outdoor Buying Manager for Asda, tells us: ‘Christmas is our favourite time of the year, and we’re excited to introduce four festive garden gnomes, Light-up Father Christmas, Mr and Mrs Claus and Elf. We are famous for our gnomes and it’s fun researching new ideas every season. My favourites have to be the Queen, corgi and guard gnomes that were designed exclusively for the Queen’s 90th birthday celebration last year. They were so popular with our customers and flew off the shelves.’

Though they’re not available any more, we couldn’t resist showing you Her Royal Gnomeness and her chums!

And let’s not forget this little chap!

Get the garden ready for Santa! Outdoor Christmas lights to give exteriors festive sparkle

Video Of The Week

Our Content Editor Rachel will definitely be snapping up the festive versions. ‘They’re a great gift for the grandad who has everything,’ she says.