Asda gnomes sell out in record time, but can you guess which character?

George Home reveals its quirky unicorn gnome sells out in under 12 hours!

Unicorn gnomes, who knew right?! Love them or loathe them, there’s no denying their popularity because the sales figures speak for themselves. The new designs only went on sale last Thursday, and already Asda are having to order more. It seems the supermarket chain is reigning supreme as the official home of the garden gnome!

Despite the speedy sell-out unicorn fans need not fret, Asda has confirmed that extra stock of the mystical gnomes is on order to meet the unprecedented demand.

This season Asda gnomes are back and better than ever, the unicorn is joined by dinosaur and astronaut friends.

If you’re an Asda fan you can’t NOT have noticed gnomes, of both the giant and mini variety, appearing in the aisles in recent years. We brought you news of the festive happy chappies and previous to that we shared tales of regal gnomes – there’s literally a gnome themed for every occasion at George Home.

‘We have become well-known for our giant gnomes and we really enjoy coming up with new quirky designs every season,’ says Isabelle Wynne, Outdoor Buyer for Asda, ‘As well as the eccentric twist on the traditional gnome, this year we’ve introduced the unicorn, a favourite with the Asda customer right now – and they are flying off the shelves.’

This little green Dino will blend seamlessly into the garden, making him fun for the kids to hide and seek!

This intrepid space traveler is one small step for man but one giant leap for gnome-kind!

The quirky mini characters are priced at £6 each. The collection is available to buy now, online and instore nationwide – get yours now while stocks last.