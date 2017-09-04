Bang & Olufsen creates the ultimate TV experience with BeoVision Eclipse

"Sound is more than half the picture"

These words are at the heart of Bang & Olufsen’s identity and the BeoVision Eclipse is a reflection of the design and supreme acoustics associated with the brand.

Bang & Olufsen’s new TV integrates a three-channel SoundCentre and a striking look that mixes glass with coloured fabric or aluminium.

And for the first time it merges LG Electronics’ OLED TV technology, which is renowned for the ability to reproduce the most lifelike images. Revolutionary pixel dimming control technology renders perfect blacks, infinite contrast and an expanded colour gamut. So whether you are watching a film noir or wildlife documentary, the pictures you’ll enjoy are more true to life then anything you’ll have seen on screen before.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the key features of this ground-breaking entertainment centre.

Incredible acoustics

The BeoVision Eclipse isn’t just an excellent TV – it’s also a comprehensive music system. Its integrated 450 watt, 3-channel SoundCentre is at the heart of design, offering sublime stereo performance, crisp dialogue and punchy sound effects. And when you’re not watching, you can enjoy integrated internet radio and music streaming.

TuneIn, Spotify Connect and Deezer are among the services offered, and Chromecast, AirPlay and Bluetooth are built in, too, for the easy streaming of your personal music collection.

It’s even possible to add more Bang & Olufsen high-end BeoLab loudspeakers via an integrated surround sound decoder. This turns the BeoVision Eclipse into the centre channel of an epic surround-sound system. In other words, you can create a truly immersive, cinema-rivalling experience in your own home.

Top-notch design and craftsmanship

From the launch of its very first TV, the famous ‘Wheelbarrow’, back in 1952, Bang & Olufsen has been renowned for its stunning designs and uncompromising craftsmanship. And the BeoVision Eclipse is no exception.

Its ultra-slim glass profile is breathtaking in its simplicity, and punctuated by that chic SoundCentre. You can even put your own personal stamp on the design, by choosing a speaker front in either aluminium or one of a selection of coloured fabrics.

Adding to the wow factor is a neat motorised pedestal stand. With the push of a button, the TV will glide to the position of your choice. So if you like to watch from one spot in the morning and another in the evening, you can easily adjust the TV to the perfect position. Or perhaps you’d like to move it out of the way when it’s not being used? Although, between us, the idealhome.co.uk team would always want to have this set on show.

For those that don’t want to take up floor space, there’s also an option of a motorised wall bracket, which will swivel the TV to preset viewing angles. It’s a very clever idea and the perfect solution for open-plan living.

A stunning OLED picture

For the first time, Bang & Olufsen has turned to LG Electronics and its ground-breaking 4K OLED TV technology to offer ‘the ultimate TV experience’.

The first things you’ll notice are the incredible depth and lifelike spectrums of colour – details once lost in the shadows are now there for all to see. You’ll also benefit from LG’s intuitive webOS 3.5 platform, were you’ll be able to access all your favourite content, all in one place. That includes, Netflix, Amazon and YouTube, Blu-ray players of any brand, as well as your personal content.

‘By merging LG Electronics’ OLED TV technology to the Bang & Olufsen experience, we have reached an even higher level and created the ultimate TV experience,’ Stefan K. Persson – Executive Vice President, at Bang & Olufsen Home. ‘That is why we have chosen the name “Eclipse” – two outstanding objects meet and create something even more spectacular and beautiful.’

Ultimate control

Every fabulous feature and function of the BeoVision eclipse is access with a single remote – the BeoRemote One BT – which it’s possible to personalise for an even more satisfying experience. Push one of the ‘MyButton’ for three seconds, for example, and you can create a shortcut to favourite content or a most-used device, like a streaming service or a Blu-Ray player.

BeoVision Eclipse will be available in two sizes – a 55in and a 65in version – in Bang & Olufsen stores from September.

The BeoVision Eclipse 55in will cost £8,290, including the Wallbracket, fabric speaker cover and BeoRemote One. The larger BeoVision Eclipse 65in will cost £11,590, with Wallbracket, fabric speaker cover and BeoRemote One.