The Sunken Bath Project by Studio 304 Architecture was crowned winner at New London Architecture’s ‘Don’t Move, Improve!’ 2017 awards ceremony last night

One of the most exciting ways to add precious extra space and to introduce more natural light into our homes is by adding an extension, so if you’re planning a big project this year, take a look at this stunning extension before you do anything.

NLA’s annual ‘Don’t Move, Improve!’ competition – organised in association with Clippings.com, Dezeen, and RIBA London – celebrates London’s best designed and most innovative home extension projects, promoting the value of good design to householders and the work of emerging architectural practices.

The winning project in Clapton, east London, was praised by the jury for its compelling and innovative design, creating a new feature bathroom that cleverly extended from a terraced house.

This extension improves the flow of the entire ground floor and how the spaces are connected, transforming the living space with a more open and inviting feel.

Celebrating innovative, unique and personal solutions to London living, the winners of this year’s Don’t Move, Improve! competition join a prestigious line up of past winners, including Carl Turner Architects, Platform 5 Architects, Studio Octopi and Ben Adams Architects

The competition received a record number of entries in this – its seventh – year, and has recently been recognised by Dezeen’s inaugural Hot List as one of the world’s most popular design awards programmes.

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile