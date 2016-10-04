With just days to go until the X Factor live shows, this year's contestants will be settling into their new surroundings

Want a sneak peak into where this year’s X Factor hopefuls will be holed-up? Take a tour around this sprawling mansion in Hadley Wood.

Boasting an impressive six bedrooms and four bathrooms, the contestants will be staying in the luxury pad located in the ritzy North London neighbourhood of Hadley Wood.

There will be plenty of communal living space for contestants to relax

and unwind after singing their hearts out in the gruelling live shows.

According to property site Zoopla, the striking Camlet Way house was previously had a steep monthly rental price of almost

£13.5k and currently is estimated to be worth £3,623,000.

This area that has seen property values skyrocket up by an average 4.87% (£31,178) over the past 12 months.

Despite its astronomical six figure price tag, and spacious plot, this year’s X

Factor house does appear to be a bit less glamorous than last year’s

property, which – with a current Zoopla estimate of almost £9m –

featured a state-of-the-art car lift, an indoor pool and a cinema room.

Have a look around last year’s X Factor property.