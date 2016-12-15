The best book Christmas trees of 2016

Forget foliage, that's so Christmas 2015. This year's festive centrepiece should be a book tree. It celebrates all your favourite novels, and doesn't drop. Perfect! Check out these beautiful bookmas trees for inspiration...

This year has been an interesting one to say the least. But through all the trials and tribulations it’s brought, one thing’s for sure: books are always there for you. Novels to escape into and to transport you away to magical lands and mystical times, non fiction to make you wonder at the world. Books are what keep us together through thick and thin.

So what better way to celebrate your love of books than make them your festive decoration centrepiece this year?

Make your favourite book of the year the star on your book Christmas tree:

Here's my first Christmas book tree of the year! 📚🎄✨ This one isn't very good since I put it together super quick. I'll be making another one that will hopefully be bigger and better (the same style I made last year). I just need to get enough energy to create it first. 😂 These book trees are so exhausting to put together. 😅 If you scroll all the way down on my account you'll find the tree I made last year. (12/13/16) MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile A photo posted by Anna (@thecityofdarkclockwork) on Dec 13, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Go hard or go home:

These books have been carefully chosen for their colour scheme:

Trying something new, a Book Christmas Tree! #bookchristmastree #christmas2016 A photo posted by Youngblood Seniors (@youngbloodseniors) on Dec 11, 2016 at 1:25pm PST

Or take inspiration from this Instagram and turn them page-side-out for a more uniform look (cat optional, but encouraged):

Add a few baubles:

moje drvce 🌲📚❄ #christmastree🎄 #bookchristmastree #books #loveit❤️ A photo posted by Sara Lamešić (@saralamesic) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

And bask in the glow:

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree 🎄 #bookchristmastree #dontpullthebottombookout #waddesdon #waddesdonmanor #nationaltrust #christmastree #christmas A photo posted by Liz (@lizjo80) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:15pm PST MPU 02

Warning: you might be tempted to keep it up all year…