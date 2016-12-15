The best book Christmas trees of 2016

By

Forget foliage, that's so Christmas 2015. This year's festive centrepiece should be a book tree. It celebrates all your favourite novels, and doesn't drop. Perfect! Check out these beautiful bookmas trees for inspiration...

This year has been an interesting one to say the least. But through all the trials and tribulations it’s brought, one thing’s for sure: books are always there for you. Novels to escape into and to transport you away to magical lands and mystical times, non fiction to make you wonder at the world. Books are what keep us together through thick and thin.

So what better way to celebrate your love of books than make them your festive decoration centrepiece this year?

Make your favourite book of the year the star on your book Christmas tree:

Go hard or go home:

These books have been carefully chosen for their colour scheme:

Trying something new, a Book Christmas Tree! #bookchristmastree #christmas2016

A photo posted by Youngblood Seniors (@youngbloodseniors) on

Or take inspiration from this Instagram and turn them page-side-out for a more uniform look (cat optional, but encouraged):

Add a few baubles:

moje drvce 🌲📚❄ #christmastree🎄 #bookchristmastree #books #loveit❤️

A photo posted by Sara Lamešić (@saralamesic) on

And bask in the glow:

Warning: you might be tempted to keep it up all year…

