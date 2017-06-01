The modern marble replica that’s got everyone talking

By

Get a champagne interior on a lemonade budget with these luxe and utterly convincing faux marble tiles

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you can’t have failed to notice that marble has become the most lusted-after finish to use in kitchens and bathrooms.

Long associated with opulence and luxury, real marble has never been a budget-friendly option for the average home decorator.

Legato faux marble tiles

Buy now: Legato Tile in polished finish, 20 x 80cm, £7.99 per tile or £49.99 sq m

As a natural material, marble takes thousands of years and the perfect set of geological circumstances to meld limestone with the gorgeous oxides and crystals that give each piece its own unique patina.

Add to that the huge expense of mining, polishing and transporting such heavy stone, and it’s suddenly obvious why the real deal will always be reassuringly expensive.

More inspiration: 7 ways to work marble into a modern interior.

Legato faux marble tiles

Buy now: Legato Tile in matt, 20 x 80cm, £7.99 per tile or £49.99 sq m

Fortunately for us non-millionaires, Topps Tiles have developed faux-marble tile that cleverly replicates the natural patterns of real stone. The Legato porcelain floor and wall tile combines the look of three classic marble types to provide a striking effect.

With the delicate, feathery veining of Carrara, the more distinctive patterns of Calacatta and the bold, dramatic look of Statuario, it’s a savvy way to get the marble look for less than £50 per square metre.

More savvy shopping ideas: Budget kitchen furniture – Our pick of the best

Legato faux marble tile

Suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, floors and fireplaces, it comes in either a modern matt finish or a classic polished effect for an ultra-glossy end look.

More: Bathroom makeover – Ditching the bath made way for a luxurious shower

Personally we love it – easy to lay, robust and hard wearing, it’s definitely on the shopping list for the next bathroom refit, and we might also be tempted to use it as a luxurious kitchen splashback like the one above.

 

