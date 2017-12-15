Amazon has revealed its best-selling presents, city by city

The festive shopping season is well and truly upon us, but how are you getting on? Is shopping for presents a pleasure or a nightmare before Christmas? If you’re stuck for ideas, maybe you’ll be inspired by this list from Amazon. It reveals the nation’s best-selling Christmas presents by city so far this year.

Cardiff and Edinburgh, we salute you…

1. Edinburgh

The people of Edinburgh clearly like to keep it local, picking this liqueur from the Edinburgh Gin Distillery as their top gift. It also happens to be the number-one selling liqueur on Amazon, so either they’re buying A LOT of it or word is getting out around the country.

Described as having an ‘intense rhubarb aroma and warming ginger aftertaste’, it’s apparently delicious with mixers like lemonade and tonic water, or added to a glass of Champagne or prosecco.

Buy now: Edinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger liqueur (50cl), £16.95, Amazon

2. Aberdeen

Featuring more than £185 worth of products, this beauty calendar was a steal at £50 – we say ‘was’ because, not surprisingly, it’s sold out. Behind the 24 doors, there are mini pick-me-ups from brands including Molton Brown, Essie, Rituals, Balance Me, Elnett, John Frieda, Wunder2, Rituals and Rimmel. If you’re after one, we’ve spotted them on eBay for around £70.

Buy now: Amazon Beauty advent calendar, £69.99, eBay

3. London

It seems Londoners are all about the LOLs this Christmas, with Micky Flanagan’s new Live DVD topping the gift charts. We were lucky enough to see Micky play the O2 earlier this year, and he was H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S. So if you couldn’t get ‘Out-Out’ to see the show, this is well worth getting your mitts on.

Buy now: Micky Flanagan An’ Another Fing Live DVD, £8.51, Amazon

4. Glasgow

We’ve all been in tears over its heart-wrenching scenes of a baby whale being carried by its mother, a crab escaping the clutches of an eel and the secret life of puffins. And now there’s a book to accompany the series, which is selling like hot cakes up in Glasgow.

Buy now: Blue Planet II hardcover book, £11.99, Amazon

5. Portsmouth

The city of Portsmouth has been the home or birthplace of a long list of literary giants, including HG Wells, Rudyard Kipling, Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. Which perhaps explains why there are a lot of bookworms living there, all asking for a Kindle Paperwhite this Christmas. And right now you can get £15 off its RRP of £109.99.

Buy now: Kindle Paperwhite e-Reader, 6-inch, £94.99, Amazon

6. Nottingham

Forget the Sheriff of Nottingham – it’s all about the chefs of Nottingham these days, with kitchen gadgets proving big sellers in the region. Topping many a wish list is Morphy Richards’ soup maker, which can cook and blend smooth or chunky soup for up to six people in under 25 minutes. Currently on sale for less than half its RRP of £99, it’s a bargain to boot.

Buy now: Morphy Richards soup maker, £45, Amazon

7. Belfast

We imagine this will be a popular gift everywhere this year, but Belfast boasts the highest number of GoT fans. Perhaps it’s because the epic saga of Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens is filmed just up the road?

Buy now: Game of Thrones, season 7 Blu-ray with Amazon exclusive bonus disc, £30, Amazon

8. Cardiff

It’s not just the Edinburghers that love a drop of the hard stuff – in Cardiff, Gin-making kits are all the rage. This particular set lets you make your own bottle at home in under a week. Get it today and you’ll have just enough time to whip some up before Christmas. It’s currently sold out on Amazon but you can buy it direct from Sandy Leaf Farms.

Buy now: Gin-making kit, £7.99, Sandy Leaf Farms

Elsewhere in the UK, Sennheiser headphones are Leicester’s most-wanted present, while Geordies are gobbling up boxes of Jelly Belly jelly beans. In Manchester, the blues are outdoing the reds, with The Official Manchester City FC annual outselling any other gift. Oh, and in Swansea, there’s a rush on Mane ‘n’ Tail shampoo and conditioner. Go figure!