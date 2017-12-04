Are you Crazy in Love enough to have a Beyoncé Christmas tree topper?

The fabulous Beyoncé angel is designed by Women To Look Up To, a not-for-profit organisation that celebrates women on top and are transforming the humble tree topper as we know it.

Until now the Christmas tree topper – angel, fairy, or whatever name you call her – has been an unidentified character whose job was merely to look pretty, no more than a women of glitter and plastic. But thanks to Women To Look Up To, the spotlight has been repositioned on inspiring female icons of 2017; from women influencing culture to those in politics or bossing it in the business world. The message is simple – women are strong figures to look up to.

Who says these ladies have to be famous role models? Some of the most inspiring, fabulous and influential women in our lives maybe far closer to home. Do you have a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister or friend that you think is worthy of wings? You can create your very own Christmas angel tree topper in honour of that special someone.

The profits from these quirky accessories go directly back into helping improve equality, and reinvested into future projects helping to empower women.

For exisiting designs, it’s not just Queen Bey who can be the star of your Christmas tree, she’s joined by tennis’ number one Serena Williams and the new ‘First Lady of Christmas’ Hillary Clinton. The 3D printed tree toppers are sculpted and printed from a high-grade plaster and hand-finished to perfection. Because these ladies deserve nothing but the best!

Buy now: Christmas Tree Toppers, £80 each

In addition to the tree toppers, there’s an all-star line up of power women gracing cards; including Adele, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé, Serene Williams and Angelina Jolie. Choose a set of 6 or 12 premium cards with the choice of two slogans for each set ‘It’s time to shine’ and ‘Women are made of more than plastic & glitter’.

Buy now: Choose your own Christmas Cards, from £8

The powerful statement above relates to the sentiment that the humble tree topper needs to be a vision of inspiration and beauty, more than just the plastic and glitter of Christmas past.

If you’re creating your own, be warned they are not cheap – prices start from £195.

Who would you make your inspirational angel to look up to?