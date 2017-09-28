We're not surprised that the pair are Crazy in Love with this property

We’d expect nothing less than fabulous from Beyoncé and Jay-Z. So when we caught a glimpse of their latest property purchase we were not disappointed. Only recently, the power couple bought an $88 million Bel Air mansion, and now they have also purchased an enormous East Hampton residence, according to Forbes.

The 12,000 sq ft home, known as Pond House, is located on the coveted Georgica Pond in East Hampton. And the spectacular mansion has A-List written all over it.

Read more: Step inside Bon Jovi’s new Greenwich Village apartment

The house is over a century old, but has recently been fully renovated by Jeffrey Collé. And boy do we mean fully renovated – to such an extent that he rotated the entire structure by 90 degrees to optimise its waterfront setting. Talk about 99 Problems and the view being one!

He also travelled far and wide to find the perfect materials for the home, returning with original Louis XV fireplaces from France, marble from Italy and limestone from Turkey.

Check out the Great Room, below. With 30ft high ceilings and a second floor gallery, it would be perfect for hosting lavish parties. A wall of French doors open on to the terrace, where guests can enjoy views across the lake. It’s all rather Gatsby-esque, isn’t it?

If parties are what Beyonce and Jay-Z have in mind, they’ve picked the perfect house, as this one comes with a specific catering kitchen for large-scale entertaining! There’s a normal kitchen, too, of course, though it is still of enormous proportions, with room for a dining space and living space as well. The wall of French doors continues into this room, and the Carter family can step out after breakfast straight on to the poolside. Perhaps with a cool glass of lemonade?

The house boasts seven spacious bedrooms, including four luxury guest suites and a huge master suite. The master suite has its own private terrace, as well as a dressing room and a large bathroom with a sauna. It’s worth noting that this is one of a whopping nine bathrooms in the property.

Once the guest suites are filled, there’s a separate detached two-bedroom guesthouse that can host the couple’s celebrity pals. Who will be the first to stay over? Her former Destiny’s Child bandmates perhaps? Or Gwyneth Paltrow?

Gwynnie’s pad: Take a tour of Gwyneth Paltrow’s stunning New York home

Back in the main building, there is space for a media room and a large children’s playroom for Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. Below, there’s an enormous 4000 sq ft basement with 10ft ceilings, which could make a perfect dance studio for Bey to practise her famous routines. All the Single Ladies…

Outside, an infinity pool and a wraparound terrace make the most of the property’s elevated position. From the sparkling pool you can enjoy beautiful views across the lake and the neighbouring nature reserve.

This won’t be the couple’s first experience of staying in The Hamptons – they have rented a house there in the past, paying a mind-blowing $400,000 per month. This is their first purchase in the area though.

Here’s what the property could look like furnished.

Read more: Check out Matt Damon’s $12.4 million Brooklyn Heights penthouse

Pond House was on the market with Compass for £29.2 million. But Beyoncé being Beyoncé reportedly managed to get the price down to a, ahem, more affordable £19.2 million. Who run the world?

Image credits: Jeffrey Collé