Inspired by the Tour de France, we've rounded up the best bicycle-themed accessories to fill your home

The thrill of a major cycling event may have us all inspired to get on our bikes, but for some, the mere thought is tiring. But fear not – there are other ways to embrace the love of the humble bicycle, all from the comfort of your own sofa. Whether you want to decorate the home with playful bike wallpaper or just add pretty bicycle-inspired accessories, take a look at our favourite bicycle home buys…

Pick a bicycle print wallpaper

Give walls a brightening boost with a colourful bike print that will make you feel anything but sluggish. With its traditional push-bike design, this wallpaper is full of old-fashioned charm – though the colourway is thoroughly modern. Create a feature wall in a hallway and team with white furniture for an energising scheme. Also available in three other colours.

Buy Now: Cykel wallpaper, £41 per roll, Scion at Wallpaper Direct

Add a wheely cool bicycle cushion

If you think bicycles are purely practical, then take a look at this charming cushion. It’s just so pretty, with its delicate blue bike and overflowing flower basket. Plus there’s even an inspiring quote to make sure you keep on pedalling forward. Love it!

Buy Now: Country Bicycle Cushion, £8, Dunelm

Enjoy a brew with a bicycle mug set

If you wake up feeling less than motivated to get on your bike, these feel-good mugs might be just what you need to get you going. Valuable life lessons combined with a delicious morning cuppa make for a happy start to the day.

Buy Now: Imagine Porcelain Bike Mug Set, £22.04 for 4, Maisons du Monde

Style your floor with a bicycle rug

Make a statement with a gorgeously handcrafted bike rug. Varnished wood floors let this striking design stand out as it totally deserves to do. Modern furniture and decor will create the best effect and because of the neutral colour, you can go as bright and bold as you dare.

Buy Now: Bike Rug by Ella Doran, £495, Woven Ground

Hang a bicycle print

Vibrant orange may well make you feel like getting back in the saddle. But even if you’d rather stay safely on the sofa, this lively print is sure to lift your mood.

Buy Now: Bicycle Print, £15.95 (unframed), Not On The High Street

Saddle up with a pretty basket

If cycling is your thing, hit the road in style with a beautifully decorative basket. This particular design features smart leather straps, making it completely detachable and therefore full of possibilities for alternative storage solutions. When not fashioned on a bicycle it could well be attached to a wooden storage ladder in a living room to hold magazines, or fastened to a towel rail to keep the bathroom in order.

Buy Now: Apana Oblong Bike Basket, £69, The Basket Room

We hope you enjoy watching the Tour de France from the comfort of your bike-clad interior!