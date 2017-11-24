We've been scouring the internet for the very best offers on mixers, processors and more

With Christmas just around the corner, Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a few kitchen gadgets. With these secret weapons at you’re disposal, you’ll be able to prepare that full-on festive feast with ease. We’ve found some Black Friday kitchen deals that will take the hard work out of prep – including processors that can chop all your veg and a mixer for whipping up a quick sherry trifle.

Black Friday food processor deal at Amazon

From Michelin-star holders to ‘disaster chefs’, cooks have been helped along by Kenwood’s multi-talented machines since way back in 1950. Nearly 70 years on, the brand is still revered for its long-lasting, versatile gadgets… the Multi-Pro Sense food processor being a particularly fine example. With a shockproof glass blender, built-in scales and a racy eight-speed 1,000W motor that chops, slices and grinds, it’s all the kitchen machine you’ll need. And it’s half price at Amazon.

50 per cent off Kenwood FPM810 Multi-Pro Sense Food Processor with Scales, was £299.99

Buy now: Kenwood FPM810 Multi-Pro Sense Food Processor with Scales, £149.99, Amazon

Black Friday KitchenAid mixer deal at IWOOT

A favourite of chefs since 1919, a KitchenAid mixer is a lot like a classic car. Perhaps its the way the sturdy levers slide into place with a satisfying clunk, or that stunning paint job. Anyway, if you’ve always hankered after an Artisan but have been intimidated by the price tag, it could be your lucky day. I Want One Of Those is selling a glorious Candy Apple Red version of this countertop icon with £120 off.

It comes with a paddle for beating up Gran’s secret recipe Victoria sponge (or a box of Betty Crocker’s finest, we won’t tell!), a dough hook and a whisk.

£120 off KitchenAid KSM156BCA Artisan 4.8L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Candy Apple Red, was £399

Buy now: KitchenAid KSM156BCA Artisan 4.8L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Candy Apple Red, £279, I Want One Of Those

Black Friday DeLonghi Dolce Gusto coffee maker deal at Amazon

A pod coffee maker like this can be a real life saver over Christmas. For a start, it makes your favourite drinks quick – vital when you’re recovering from one too many eggnogs the night before, or have 10 post-lunch Americanos to make for your guests. It can also produce shots for a tiramisu, coffee and walnut cake, or espresso martinis.

It’s no one-trick pony, either. Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto pods give you lots of different options – in fact, it’s possible to make 30 different hot and cold drinks. So if you’re so bothered about traditional coffee-shop favourites like cappuccino, you can indulge in a Chai Tea Latte or even a Hot Chocolate.

£90 off De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Eclipse Touch Coffee Machine in silver, was £169.99

Buy now: De’Longhi Nescafe Dolce Gusto Eclipse Touch Coffee Machine, £79.99, Amazon

Great deal on cookware: Le Creuset sale alert! You can bag yourself a starter set for just £99.99

Black Friday Nutribullet deal at Currys

It’s going to be tough to eat healthily over the Christmas period, but having one of these on your worktop might help. The NutriBullet conveniently allows you to blend and drink from the same cup, so you can make, grab and go, as well as save on washing up. Get one, and you’ve no excuse for not whizzing together a smoothie or healthy soup before you head to the office.

The NutriBullet reduces stems, skin, peel and seeds into a super-smooth drink that’s extremely nutritious. And it’s powerful enough to blend nut butters or crush ice.

£30 off NutriBullet Starter Kit in Graphite, was £79.99

Buy now: NutriBullet starter kit, £49.99, Currys

We’re sure you won’t regret treating yourself to one or more of these handy helpers. And at these prices, you’ll still have plenty of cash left over for presents.