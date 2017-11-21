Pick up a beautiful Abigail Ahern chandelier with 50 per cent off

Looking for some great Black Friday lighting deals? You need to get yourself over to the Debenhams website, quick! They’ve knocked 50 per cent off the price tags of some stand-out pieces of lighting for TODAY ONLY. Our pick is this elegant chandelier from one of our favourite interior designers, Abigain Ahern.

Previously priced at £220, the centrepiece chandelier has been created with strings of wooden beads hanging from bands of gunmetal. We could see it illuminating a glamorous boudoir or luxurious living room.

Buy now: Abigail Ahern/EDITION chandelier, now £110, Debenhams

It’s not the only statement light in the Debenhams Black Friday bonanza. You can also pick up the Autumn industrial style floor lamp for half its original price. Given it was £350 initially, that’s an even bigger saving! Inspired by lighting you once would have found on movie sets, it’s definitely got star quality. The steel tripod has eye-catching gold details and the frosted glass diffuser can be adjusted to throw any part of the room into the spotlight.

Buy now: Home Collection – Autumn Gunmetal and Champagne Metal Camera Floor Lamp, now £175, Debenhams

The pineapple trend has been with us for a while, but we still can’t get enough of it! If you’ve always wanted to bring a fruity flavour into your home, but needed a good excuse, how about this Matthew Williamson creation with a £40 discount? The decorative lamp has a gold finish and equally regal purple shade.

Buy now: Butterfly Home by Matthew Williamson Gold pineapple-shaped table lamp, now £40, Debenhams

Or for something more a little more simple in shape, how about this very classy table lamp?

One of Debenhams’ best-selling pieces of lighting, the Claire table lamp has a timeless glass base in tones of smokey grey and bronze, and is complemented by a purple shade. And with the 50 per cent discount, you could bag two for the price of one.

Buy now: Home Collection – Bronze Glass ‘Claire’ Table Lamp, now £50, Debenhams

This is just a drop in the ocean of what’s available today. You can find more bargains at Debenhams’ Black Friday lighting deals page.

It’s the perfect opportunity to get those bare bulbs covered before Christmas!