Give your kitchen the ‘designer’ touch by taking a leaf out of interior designers handbook and adding just a touch of black



A black kitchen needn’t mean super modern or monochrome, small fine lined additions can add a touch of refinement to a neutral scheme.

Kitchen trends look set to shift towards a darker, more mysterious colour scheme this year, with black coming out on top in trend reports as the colour palette for 2018.

Previously dominated by moody greys, navy blues and classic whites, kitchen interiors are now moving away from bright and airy décor schemes, in favour of a much more dramatic and daring style.

A perfect way to add an immediate refresh to any kitchen space, injecting a bold splash of dark colour into your home is a guaranteed way to ensure you start off 2018 perfectly on-trend. So it is no surprise that kitchen specialists have jumped on the trend.

Not only reserved for cabinets, walls or countertops, the colour black also extends to kitchen appliances. AEG have launched their Mastery range, the BlackLine collection, which effortlessly taps into this trend.

‘In a market previously dominated by stainless steel, 2018 sees black glass add a refreshingly contemporary twist to appliances. Offering consumers a selection of ovens that not only showcase the most innovative steam technologies on the market, the range also allows you to create a completely stylish appliance scheme, without sacrificing on functionality,’ according to AEG.

If you are daring enough to decorate with black, we suggest that you play it safe, and learn to love it slowly. Try adding black accessories, or even a black worktop, before you work your way to dramatic black cabinetry. We have a feeling that this trend will go the distance.

What are you waiting for? Indulge your inner rebel and go loud and proud with a black kitchen.