B&M launch new unicorn homeware range; starting from as little as £1!

To coincide with National Unicorn Day, on Monday 9th April, unicorns taking currently over in store at B&M

Mythical creatures are totally taking over at B&M! Hot off the heels of the mermaid collection last month, the discount retailer has launched a new range of unicorn delights. From a sweet unicorn mug to an illustrated bedding set unicorn fans will LOVE this new collection.

With products starting from as little as £1 this range will help you sprinkle a little bit of sparkle around your child’s bedroom without breaking the bank.

Available in stores in: Unicorn Wall Art £9.99; LED Unicorn Head £4.99; Glitter Unicorn Head £5.99; Heart Storage tin, £1 and Metallic Stool £16.99 (all above)

Unicorn mug

Not just for the kids. Cheer up a cuppa with this fabulous unicorn mug! The 3D mug has a gold horn, adorable little ears and colourful tail as a handle.

Buy now: 3D Unicorn Mug, £2.99, B&M

Unicorn bedding

The range is already, unsurprisingly, a real hit with B&M customers. Shoppers are taking to the budget store’s Instagram to express how excited they are by products in the collection. One user comments ‘I need this in my life!’ about the Unicorn duvet set below!

Another user simply asks, ‘I mean what more could you want?. Indeed, we asked the very same question.

Buy now: Rainbow Unicorn Single Duvet Set, £12.99, B&M

Reversible sequin cushion

Create a statement with this magic cushion. A simple touch transforms the all over pink sequin design to an all silver one. Alternatively you can have the best of both worlds by exposing patches of both colours.

Buy now: Reversible Sequin Unicorn Cushion £5.99, B&M

Unicorn light

Although it’s not technically unicorn themed this striking lamp is certainly magical. With Pantone’s colour of the year, this lamp is hitting the ultra violet colour trend.

Available in store now: Ombre Table Lamp £19.99, B&M

Wish upon a shooting star. This inexpensive fairground-style light is just the thing to add a playful vibe to a child’s room.

Available in store now: LED Shooting Star £9.99, B&M

Keep precious rings safe and sound with this cute ring holder.

Available in store now: Unicorn Ring Holder £2.49, B&M

A little trinket pot can go a long way. Keep everything from your house keys to loose change in this decorative pot. The simple white 3D unicorn is jazzed up a gold gilded horn.

Available in store now: Unicorn Trinket box, £2.99, B&M

If you love unicorns look out for more treats next week as we celebrate National Unicorn Day!