B&M valentine’s day gifts are seriously sweet – and all under £10

Get in the mood for the big day with these quirky Valentine's buys

With Valentine’s Day looming there’s love heart merchandise everywhere, it’s hard to know what to choose?! If you’re on a tight budget, B&M has a Valentine’s Day range to help you bestow gifts upon a loved one without spending a small fortune.

From balloons to decorate your home to sweet serveware, this budget range has everything to help you celebrate in style.

Who doesn’t love a nice cup of something hot and steamy! These adorable mugs cater for all tastes; there’s a print for the Sausage dog fan and one for the avid tea drinker.

Buy now: Valentine’s Day Printed Mugs, £1.99 each, B&M

Save either of you having to cook on date night by ordering a takeout. Jazz up your takeaway for valentine’s night by eating out of these puntastic dishes.

Available in stores, Noodle Bowl Set, £5.99, B&M

Serve up a slice of date night perfection with pizza on a plate of loveliness. Whether you’re keeping things low-key or just love pizza, these plates are a great buy. The plates are sold in sets of two, with ‘Love at First Bite’ paired with ‘I love you to pizzas’.

Buy now: Pizza Plates, £3.99 set of 2, B&M

Create ambience and set the mood with a candlelit dinner. These delightful candles are decorated with sweet sentiments to make a statement of love.

Buy now: Printed Candles, £1.99 each, B&M

Leave a Valentine’s day message on this heart shaped light. Write your declaration of love and switch on the light to have your message shining bright.

Buy now: Heart Shaped Light, £3.99, B&M

Declare your feelings with this attractive balloon banner. This statement balloon doesn’t require helium. Hang it up in place using the ribbon attached.

Buy Now: Love Balloon Banner, £1.49, B&M

Video Of The Week

Whoever you choose to spoil this Valentine’s day, you can now do so without overspending the budget.