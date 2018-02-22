The new wallpapers include bold marble, florals, country checks and sequin designs

It could be time to put the paint brush down because wallpaper is having a resurgence right now. The new b&m wallpaper collection has arrived just in time to help with spring decorating. The discount store is stocking more than 20 new designs, in multiple colourways, to help give you home a whole new look on very little budget.

Whether you’re going for a feature wall or a whole room one thing’s for sure, these fabulously bold new designs are certainly going to wake up our interiors for spring. Here are the wallpaper trends b&m are tapping into this season…

Lipsy wallpapers

Excitingly b&m has unveiled brand new wallpaper from Lipsy! The fashion brand, better known for women’s clothing and collaborating with the likes of Michelle Keegan, has branched out into interiors. The result is a highly fashionable collection of wallpapers.

First up comes this ultra luxe all over sequin design. Who doesn’t love a sequin?! Available in soft metallic Pink and Silver, this design is bound to be every little dancer’s dream wallpaper of choice.

Buy now: Lipsy Sequins Wallpaper, £17.99 a roll

If floral pattern is your thing this soft white cherry blossom will be very welcomed. Lipsy has transferred their love of floral fashion prints to walls with this striking design.

Buy now: Lipsy Spring Blossom Wallpaper, £17.99 a roll



Marble print

Marble is a key material for spring/summer 2018 – making this design brilliantly on-trend. The fragmented nature of the design adds further interest to walls. Although the pattern is quite full-on thanks to its light silver colouring it would not be too overpowering to mix into a more vibrant decor.

Buy now: Fractal Marble Wallpaper in Silver, £8.99 a roll

Country tartan

You simple can’t go wrong with a classic country check. This timeless tartan print will add a touch of country-chic to any living space.

Buy now: Country Tartan Wallpaper, £14.99

Repetitive pattern

This stylised metallic trellis design has a hint of 1920s Art Deco about it, perfect for a glamorous living space.

Buy now: Apex Trellis Wallpaper, £8.99 a roll

Holographic touches

Holographic wallpapers are not for the faint-hearted. This striking new collection features butterflies, feathers and flowers all with a 90s hologram effect. Metallic touches have been a thing for a while but we’ve not seen them quite like this before now! What we will say is, the reflective quality could be one way to add more light to a small room.

These designs may not be exclusive to b&m, but the prices are the best around!

Are you feeling brave enough to paper your walls with any of these fabulously statement wallpapers?