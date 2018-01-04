The Weight Watchers diet has never been easier thanks to B&M

Tamara Kelly
By

Knocking up healthy meals has never been easier thanks to modern kitchen gadgets – but they're not always cheap are they? Well, that depends where you shop, because B&M have an exclusive new range to help you get started on a budget.

Hands up if you’re on a health kick (momentary pause while I pop my hand firmly in the air!). The last month passed most of us by in a blur of beige food, resulting in our bodies craving all the greens and nutrients we can muster for a ‘new year, new you’ vibe.

If you’re looking to improve your healthy cooking you might want to check out these new appliances at B&M. They’re all bargains and exclusively designed with a Weight Watchers diet plan in mind…

Weight-Watchers-diet

Whizz up delicious juices with the Weight Watchers Fruit Juicer. Create Bloody Mary-like creations, minus the vodka, or fresh OJ to start the day. Practical, powerful and stylish, this design has two speed settings to accommodate soft and hard fruits.

Buy now: Weight Watchers Fruit Juicer, £29.99, B&M

Weight-Watchers-diet-help--Grill

Who needs George?! Get your lean grilling game on with this Weight Watchers grill. It featuring marble ceramic non stick fixed plates and drip tray – for a cleaner cooking option. The beauty of this design is that you can grill meat and fish without dousing them in oil, making every meal that little bit healthier.

Buy now: Weight Watchers 2-in-1 Health Grill, £19.99, B&M

Weight Watchers diet

Whip up a morning smoothie or a post-workout protein shake with this easy-to-use blender. The 2-in-1 machine features a Weight Watchers recipe book and BPA-free bottle with sealable lid, so it’s ideal for making drinks to go.

Buy now: Weight Watchers 2-in-1 Blender To Go Set, £24.99, B&M

Weight-Watchers-diet--air-fryer--BM

Thought you’d have to give up chips? Think again! The new chips on the block are in-keeping with a healthy eating plan, thanks to this hot air fryer that requires little or no oil at all. This clever gadget circulates hot air creating a quick and thorough cooking method, without the added calories. January is looking up already!

Buy now: Weight Watchers Hot Air Fryer, £49.99, B&M

Weight-watchers-diet-help--steamer

Steam to stay lean, as cooking with steam helps to retain more nutrients and doesn’t require oils or fats. With three stacked tiers you can cook all the ingredients for a healthy meal in one go – fish, vegetables and rice. Features a 60 minute timer and automatic switch-off.

Buy now: Weight Watchers 3 Tier Steamer, £19.99, B&M

Here’s to a happy and all-round healthier 2018!

