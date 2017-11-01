Remember, remember to celebrate safely!

Bonfire night can be one of the most exciting nights of the year for all the family. A chance to wrap up warm, watch fireworks, play with sparklers and eat sticky toffee apples. But with many potential hazards, it’s important to keep safe.

Whether you’re hosting your own bonfire event or attending one in your local community, follow these top tips for staying safe on bonfire night.

1.Choose the right fireworks

If hosting your own firework display at home, make sure the fireworks you buy are suitable for home use and for the size of your garden, and check that they are marked with British Standard number BS 7114. Store fireworks in a metal box and take them out one at a time. Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks, and do not to return to a firework once it has been lit. Needless to say, fireworks should be pointed away from spectators.

2. Leave plenty of space

Build your bonfire away from your home and any sheds and fences. Ensure that you and your guests stand well away from the fire and the firework area – you may even wish to put up a barrier so that everyone knows the safety boundaries.

3. Take care when lighting the fire

Always ensure that there are no sleeping animals hidden in amongst the branches of the bonfire. Keep a bucket of water nearby in case there are any emergencies, and never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire – it’s much safer to use firelighters.

4. Protect your pets

With all the loud bangs from fireworks, your pets can get very scared around bonfire night. Keep them inside the house so they don’t get near to the bonfire or fireworks, and close all windows and curtains to reduce the sound of the explosions.

5. Be savvy with sparklers

Sparklers are fun for children and adults alike! Enjoy them safely by lighting them in a space that is open but not too windy. Ensure that everyone holding sparklers is wearing gloves and holds the sparkler horizontally, as far away from their face and body as possible. When the sparkler is no longer burning, put it in a bucket of water to cool down.

6. Clear up after the display

After the party, pour water on the remainder of the bonfire instead of leaving it to burn out. Ensure that you haven’t left any unlit fireworks laying around as you don’t want any nasty accidents in the days following.

Follow these top tips and your bonfire night should be one to remember – for all the right reasons!