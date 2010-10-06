Boys’ bedroom ideas

By

Check out our latest children's videos

Jenny Drew - image - housetohome.co.uk

Thinking of giving your child’s bedroom an update before the new Christmas toys come charging in? Check out our kids’ bedroom ideas videos for decorating inspiration and advice.

Find boys bedroom ideas that’ll last right through to their teens in our video: How to create the perfect boy’s room. Plus, be inspired by bedroom ideas for teenage girls as featured in our girls bedroom video. It’s packed with ideas on how to create the perfect multi-purpose haven she’ll love to hang out in.

Decorators beware! Don’t include a ‘Keep Out’ sign… you may never see your children again!

Jenny Drew, Multimedia Editor

Need more inspiration? Check out more decorating videos from Housetohome

Ideal Home loves...

Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for gorgeous spaces
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best