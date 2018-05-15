B&M’s brand new home accessories are bursting with sunny vibes

If you’re looking to add bright summer vibes to your home on a budget, you need to check out the latest B&M home range. Ideal for brightening up interiors B&M’s new ‘The Future’s Bright’ collection has just landed in stores.

The vibrant new collection features geometric bedding sets, decorative lanterns, ombre cushions and fluffy pouffes. In an array of bold brights, pastel tones and playful prints this new collection is set to make homes ready for summer sunshine.

With products starting from as little as £2.99, it’s the perfect homeware range to help brighten up our homes without breaking the bank.

‘We wanted to create a collection that makes it simple for customers to spruce up their home and still pack a punch’ explains a spokesperson for B&M,

‘Homewares can be expensive so we’ve made the range affordable so you don’t have the break the bank.’

Tactile textures play a key role for home decor trends this season, making these cushions winning buys. Whether brightening up bedrooms or livings rooms these cushions will make a real impact.

Give gardens a burst of bright colour with the new outdoor cushions and lanterns. At just £5.99 each you can afford to mix and match colorful stripes, decorative geometric and tropical-style botanic prints.

The new lanterns are available in a variety of textures, from rustic wicker to industrial-style metal designs. The colourful lanterns are solar powered, making them ideal for garden soirees.

This new collection is perfectly timed to bring this glorious sunshine indoors!

If you want to get your hands this sunny new collection, head down to your nearest B&M store now.