You could spend a night in it...

Built on a crane in Bristol harbour, this isn’t technically a ‘treehouse’, but we’re willing to let that slide considering how beautiful a creation it is…

The treehouse is the result of a collaboration between B&Q and experiential glamping experts Canopy & Stars. They’ve transformed this tiny space into a unique sky-high haven, where guests can escape from busy city life and feel closer to nature.

High above the harbour, the design is sensitive to its industrial surroundings while taking inspiration from the natural world. Industrial materials are married with natural textures to create an innovative and stylish retreat.

Inside is a paradise of greenery, with gorgeous plants in pretty planters and macrame plant hangers. The treehouse could almost be described as a giant hanging basket!

The designers wanted to create a sensory-experience, with a variety of textures, colours, plants, smells and sounds working together alongside the architecture and interior design to evoke the feeling of calm that you usually get when you’re surrounded by nature.

‘We started with a ‘nature-first’ approach to materials and colour palette, heavily inspired by the English countryside, with minerals and wood playing key design roles. Features include a wall clad with cross sections from a branch and a coat hanger fashioned from a fallen piece of a tree,’ says Tom Dixon, Managing Director at Canopy & Stars.

‘We’ve used recycled materials throughout, such as a pathway of upcycled pallets and a reclaimed Belfast sink. We’ve also created bespoke pieces like a galvanised steel watering can shower head, a tin sink mounted on a tree trunk and a ‘living painting’ by local artist Anthony Garrett.’

Stylish furniture, textiles and ceramics from Anthropologie enhance the space, creating the ultimate chic sanctuary. We’d love to replicate this look in our homes!

The treehouse is available for overnight stays until the end of September 2017. To visit you have to register for a ballot, which is open until 3 July.

We’ll see you there!

Image credits: Iris Thorsteinsdottir