Britain’s most expensive beach hut for sale for £280,000

Would you pay this much for a property that doesn't even have electricity?

A beach hut on the Dorset coast has gone on the market for £280,000 and could be the most expensive beach hut ever sold in the UK.

If you’re forking out more than a quarter of a million pounds you’d expect your new property to have electricity and running water at the very least, surely? But this unusual property goes against the grain and defies these expectations…

The price tag is predominantly down to the beach hut’s sought after location, on the exclusive Mudeford Sandspit in Christchurch, Dorset.

Another factor is its beautiful presentation. The wooden hut has also undergone a full renovation and modernisation and the result is a luxurious cabin with a sleek timber, seaside-themed interior.

A mezzanine level contains a surprisingly spacious double bedroom, while downstairs the living space doubles as a sleeping area, so the hut sleeps four comfortably and is perfect for family holidays.

The kitchen is furnished with modern appliances. There is solar power for the fridge and lighting, and bottle gas for cooking.

The beach hut has been kitted out with double-glazed windows and glass bi-fold doors. These fold right back and open straight onto a wooden terrace, with the beach beyond.

This 170 sq ft property is on the market with Denisons.

The location makes it an idyllic spot for spending the summer holidays – children can spend hours playing on the beach and swimming in the harbour, while parents can light the barbecue and enjoy long summer evenings relaxing on the terrace.

With beautiful waterside views across to Chirstchurch, there are certainly worse spots to spend the summer.

