Caroline Flack gives fans a tour of her eclectic London home

The Love Island star gives us a glimpse into her life outside the Villa – sharing snaps of her fabulously quirky home on Instagram.

Caroline Flack’s lush London house is 100 per cent our type on paper! It’s stylish, fun and fearless just like it’s owner. Caroline’s sense of unique personal style is reflected in her interiors. From a retro-style Smeg fridge to a strikingly modern sofa this house is an eclectic haven.

The TV presenter moved into her quirky London home back in April 2016. She likes to switch things up and move pieces around, not surprising given her kooky sense of style – like her personal style her house is always evolving.

Read on to see inside her plush pad – and discover how to get her signature look for your home!

kitchen

Cat and a fridge @smeg_uk ❤ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

The kitchen fuses vintage style and modern design. The candy pink fridge is a classic retro accessory that adds a splash of pretty colour. On a different end of the scale the wall tiles are a modern geometric trellis design in deliciously dark tones.

Clearly not afraid to push style boundaries, Caroline has a statement rug in her kitchen. Not just any rug either, it’s a Diane von Furstenburg design for The Rug Company – where prices start from £1231! Be careful not to spill tomato sauce on it Caroline.

I love this @tomocampbell ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 18, 2018 at 10:05am PDT

This is the latest artwork to be unveiled to fans. It’s a fabulous abstract painting that incorporates all the green and pink shades seen throughout Caroline’s home.

Here’s Flack heading for the ultra-cool fridge looking ultra-cool herself!

Buy now: Smeg FAB30RF Fridge Freezer, £1,365, John Lewis

Living room

Rude A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:24am PST

For a girl to look her best a full length mirror is essential – or in Caroline’s case two! A traditional looking Persian rug adds a decorative feel to the living room.

With her expensive taste in rugs we can’t imagine this design is cheap, but they do sell similar in Ikea!

Buy now: Similar Persisk Hamadan Rug, £120, Ikea

This sofa is a real statement piece in a vibrant azure shade of blue! No wallflower herself Caroline looks right at home on this sofa.

Buy now: Similar Bagsie Sofa in Azure Plush Velvet, £2,295, Loaf

The landing is cheered up with a modern artwork of cats – clearly the star has an affection for cats!

Classic waffle welcome home ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Aug 7, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

Video Of The Week

Meet Waffle the adorable Scottish fold cat that stars heavily in Caroline’s Instagram feed. Seen here reclining on a traditional looking tapestry-style rug, in front of a retro sideboard.

When your kitchen is looking pretty ❤️ A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on May 7, 2016 at 4:13am PDT

Open-plan area

Large windows let in plenty of light to the quirky space.

Originally the designer rug lived in the living room. The herringbone ash wood flooring gives the space an effortless Scandi vibe.

Finally finally finally finally moved house A post shared by Caroline Flack (@carolineflack) on Apr 29, 2016 at 11:52am PDT

We look forward to watching what Caroline does next to her home!