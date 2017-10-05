Pile on the style with one of these new Carpetright Rugs

Leading flooring expert Carpetright has launched its first collection of rugs, and the extensive range is pretty impressive!

Finally, one of our flooring favourites Carpetright has ventured into the world of rugs. And we’re thrilled to report they have really affordable price tags! The fabulous new collection features more than 40 different rugs. From on-trend teal and stylish soft shaggy designs to geometric patterns and Scandi-inspired faux furs, there’s a style to suit every interior.

Sarah Turner, Carpetright’s hard flooring and rugs buyer, comments: ‘Rugs are a simple and affordable way to make an instant impact in any room. This new collection offers fantastic on-trend rugs to help you inject instant personality and comfort, or to add a little colour to a neutral look.’

Here are our highlights from the new collection…

Noble Marks grey rug

This striking design of a charcoal grey and cream zigzag pattern adds interest and depth to floors. A shaggy, thick-pile rug underfoot to sink your toes into is what dreams are made of – especially if it’s in a living room beside a roaring fire!

Buy now: Noble Marks Grey Rug, from £48.99, Carpetright

Jute natural rug

Made from 100% jute this rug is strong and durable, therefore ideal for rooms with heavy footfall such as living rooms and hallways. Thanks to it’s naturally rustic appearance jute rugs are a great way to add country charm to any room.

Buy now: Jute natural rug, from £44.99, Carpetright

Noble Geometric mint rug

A much-loved design the trusty diamond patterned rug gets an update with a soft mint cast to make this design differ from the rest. As part of the Noble collection it retains that plush pile that feels sumptuous between your toes, a great choice for bedrooms – ensuring feet stay toasty when you first step out of bed.

Buy now: Noble Geometric mint rug, from £48.99, Carpetright

Noble Diamonds blue rug

Wow! That’s what this rug screams. In a stunning, striking shade of teal blue this diamond trellis design would add drama to any room. The colour is bold and beautiful, best paired with a low-key decor to let this design take pride of place. Alternatively, if colour is your thing, surround this rich shade with co-ordinating jewel bright pinks and emerald greens. Teal is very on-trend this season, making this a great choice to jazz up your home for autumn.

Buy now: Noble Diamonds blue rug, from £48.99

Heriz Aztec terracotta rug

This collection boasts plenty of modern geometric and diamond prints, that have become so popular in recent years. But there are more traditional designs. The Heriz is inspired by ancient Inca textiles. Its highly decorative pattern is set on a rich colour palette of red, terracotta and warm sandy tones. The heritage feel of this rug would make it well at home in a country style decor.

Buy now: Heriz Aztec terracotta rug, from £49.99, Carpetright

All the rugs are available now, many exclusive online., in three varying sizes. All designs start at very affordable prices, making it easier than ever before to transform a space by adding colour and pattern to floors.