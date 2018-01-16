Cath Kidston sale – five key buys you may have missed

By

And there's good news for Disney fans!

We’re just about midway through January, and though the sales may be coming to an end, now’s the time to get your hands on the biggest bargains. We’ve been checking out the Cath Kidston sale and spotted some fab items that have been heavily discounted – in some cases, more than once.

Grab them now before it’s too late.

1. Mickey and Friends Button Spot Plate and Bowl

Cath-kidston-sale-disney-plates-and-bowls

Brighten up breakfast time with these playful plates and bowls, now available with 35 per cent off. If your little ones need encouragement to tuck into their cereal first thing, this could be the solution!

Buy now: Mickey and Friends Button Spot Plate, was £10 NOW £6,50, Cath Kidston 

Buy now: Mickey and Friends Button Spot Bowl, was £10 NOW £6,50, Cath Kidston 

2. Spray Ditsy Small Teapot

Cath-Kidston-sale-Ditsy-mini-teapot

Here’s a little teapot short and stout… and stylish. The perfect size for tea for two, it would make a great gift – for a friend or as a well-deserved treat for yourself. We’ve never met a person that doesn’t drink some form of tea – but if that’s you, why not get one anyway and use it as a vase?!

Buy now: Spray Ditsy Small Teapot, was £18, NOW £8, Cath Kidston

3. Mickey and Friends Ditzy Mickey Mini Rucksack

Cath-Kidston-sale-Disney-rucksack

Little and, let’s face it, big girls will be fighting over this mini backpack. Featuring those distinctive Disney ears, it’s made of wipe-clean cotton canvas and has a ‘this belongs to’ window to avoid any cloakroom confusion.

Buy now: Mickey and Friends Ditzy Mickey Mini Rucksack, was £22, NOW £14, Cath Kidston

4. Painted Birds Tech Gift Set

Cath-Kidston-sale-Painted-Birds-Tech-Gift-Set

Maybe you got a new iPhone for Christmas. Or maybe you didn’t. This set is perfect, either way. For those in the former camp, the case the perfect fit for the new iPhone 8. Or you can use it to give an iPhone 7 a new lease of life. It also comes with a set of in-ear headphones and a charging cable. So no more electric shocks from that frayed old one in the bottom of your handbag.

Buy now: Painted Birds Tech Gift Set, was £45, NOW £18, Cath Kidston

5. Patchouli Mint Manicure Set

Cath-Kidston-Sale-Patchouli-Mint-Manicure-Set

Video Of The Week

Protect your paws over the winter months with this soothing hand lotion and a little jar of cuticle cream. Both contain the king of moisturisers – shea butter – and refreshing mint extract. There’s also a file to keep your nails trim.

Buy now: Patchouli Mint Manicure Set, was £17, NOW £8, Cath Kidston

