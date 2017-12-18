Celebrity Christmas trees – see how the stars decorate their homes
Because famous people like to get festive, too!
Now that most of us have our decorations up, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!
We can only hope that these famous faces were wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.
Ed Sheeran
Careful up there Ed! We don’t want you breaking any more bones.
Emma Willis
Model, presenter and DJ Emma has gone for a frosted effect tree with red and white decorations and some VERY twinkly lights. It’s super sophisticated, just like the lady herself.
Myleene Klass
Myleene’s gone for a ceiling skimmer, meaning the petite star needed a little help reaching the top!
Zoella Sugg
Zoella has come up with a Pinterest-perfect effort, obvs.
Miley Cyrus
Miley’s gone kitsch and we love it!
The Queen
This colourful affair takes pride of place at Windsor Castle.
Britney Spears
Britney’s tree is so bright we reckon you could see it from space!
Piers Morgan
Piers clearly agrees with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!
Katie Piper
Daughter Belle is a big Moana fan!
Kylie Jenner
Expect big baubles to be a thing next year…
Reese Witherspoon
…make that a REALLY BIG thing.
Denise Van Outen
How did he get up there? Someone call ‘elf and safety! *hangs head in shame*
Ola Jordan
The former Strictly star and her coordinating tree.
Tom Daley
Looks like Tom and hubby Dustin are pretty happy with their handiwork.
Mariah Carey
All we want for Christmas is for Mariah to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!