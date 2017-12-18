Because famous people like to get festive, too!

Now that most of us have our decorations up, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!

We can only hope that these famous faces were wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.

Ed Sheeran

In the mood of the mooj A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Careful up there Ed! We don’t want you breaking any more bones.

Emma Willis

Model, presenter and DJ Emma has gone for a frosted effect tree with red and white decorations and some VERY twinkly lights. It’s super sophisticated, just like the lady herself.

Myleene Klass

Annnnd she’s up. 🎄🌟 A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Myleene’s gone for a ceiling skimmer, meaning the petite star needed a little help reaching the top!

Zoella Sugg

Zoella has come up with a Pinterest-perfect effort, obvs.

Miley Cyrus

LIT! 🌈🌈🌈🌈 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Miley’s gone kitsch and we love it!

The Queen

This colourful affair takes pride of place at Windsor Castle.

Britney Spears

🎄🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Britney’s tree is so bright we reckon you could see it from space!

Piers Morgan

Piers clearly agrees with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!

Katie Piper

Daughter Belle is a big Moana fan!

Kylie Jenner

Expect big baubles to be a thing next year…

Reese Witherspoon

…make that a REALLY BIG thing.

Denise Van Outen

Christmas 🎄🎅🏻☃️❄️#cosy #countryliving A post shared by DVO 👠💋⛳️🏌🎀 (@vanouten_denise) on Dec 10, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

How did he get up there? Someone call ‘elf and safety! *hangs head in shame*

Ola Jordan

The former Strictly star and her coordinating tree.

Tom Daley

Looks like Tom and hubby Dustin are pretty happy with their handiwork.

Mariah Carey

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

All we want for Christmas is for Mariah to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!