Now that most of us have our decorations up, we thought it was the perfect time to scour Instagram for our favourite celebrity Christmas trees. Some, as you’d expect, are as A-list as their owners. But others are a little less expertly decorated – and we love them all the more for it!

We can only hope that these famous faces were wearing Christmas jumpers and scoffing mince pies with Now That’s What I Call Christmas on repeat as they were hanging their baubles.

Ed Sheeran

In the mood of the mooj

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Careful up there Ed! We don’t want you breaking any more bones.

Emma Willis

Come in then Christmas, lets be avin ya! 👏👏💃💃🎄🎄

A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial) on

Model, presenter and DJ Emma has gone for a frosted effect tree with red and white decorations and some VERY twinkly lights. It’s super sophisticated, just like the lady herself.

Myleene Klass

Annnnd she’s up. 🎄🌟

A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on

Myleene’s gone for a ceiling skimmer, meaning the petite star needed a little help reaching the top!

Zoella Sugg

Zoella has come up with a Pinterest-perfect effort, obvs.

Miley Cyrus

LIT! 🌈🌈🌈🌈

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Miley’s gone kitsch and we love it!

The Queen

This colourful affair takes pride of place at Windsor Castle.

Britney Spears

🎄🌹

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Britney’s tree is so bright we reckon you could see it from space!

Piers Morgan

I find Christmas trees oddly soothing when I’m massively hungover.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@thepiersmorgan) on

Piers clearly agrees with our prediction that tinsel is making a comeback!

Katie Piper

Latest decoration on Belles personal tree! 🎄🎄💖🎅🏾

A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

Daughter Belle is a big Moana fan!

Kylie Jenner

Expect big baubles to be a thing next year…

Reese Witherspoon

When you order #Christmas ornaments online… 😂 #ExpectationsVsReality

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

…make that a REALLY BIG thing.

Denise Van Outen

Christmas 🎄🎅🏻☃️❄️#cosy #countryliving

A post shared by DVO 👠💋⛳️🏌🎀 (@vanouten_denise) on

How did he get up there? Someone call ‘elf and safety! *hangs head in shame*

Ola Jordan

Can’t wait for Christmas 🎄🤗🎁🎅🏻

A post shared by O L A J O R D A N 💋👠💃🏼 (@olajordan) on

The former Strictly star and her coordinating tree.

Tom Daley

Looks like Tom and hubby Dustin are pretty happy with their handiwork.

Mariah Carey

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

All we want for Christmas is for Mariah to come round and give us a hand decorating our trees!

