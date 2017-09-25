Fancy a night at Richard Gere's BnB or Sir Andy Murray's country pile?

Usually, turning up at a star’s home and demanding a bed for the night would land you with a restraining order. But not in the case of these celebrity-owned hotels and guesthouses.

A surprisingly large number of stars are secret hoteliers, running anything from humble guesthouses to five-star luxury hotels. We’ve picked a few of our favourites.

Richard Gere – Bedford Post Inn, Westchester County, New York

Need a last minute getaway? We're offering up to 30% off select rooms when you book through our website. Must be booked within two weeks of arrival. Use the code "Last Minute" when booking! A post shared by Bedford Post Inn (@bedfordpostinn) on Jun 17, 2015 at 9:21am PDT

Located just outside of New York City in the pretty town of Bedford, Richard’s Bed & Breakfast is as photogenic as the man himself. He acquired the property in 2007 and, with the help of his two business partners, set about renovating the 1860s building to its former glory.

As well as its eight immaculate bedrooms, the Bedford Post Inn boasts the Yoga Loft yoga studio and two restaurants. It’s popular as an intimate wedding venue – here’s hoping they don’t get too many Runaway Brides.

Rates start from around £350 a night. Book direct at Bedford Post Inn.

Read more: Check out the Brooklyn Heights penthouse that Matt Damon is rumoured to be buying

Benny Andersson, ABBA – Hotel Rival, Stockholm, Sweden

Voulez Vous a night or two in Sweden’s capital? Benny’s hotel is at the top of the list of places to stay. A former cinema, it maintains a 700-seat theatre which hosts regular shows, and is located right in the heart of the city. Pick a balcony room and you can enjoy a view of the picturesque Mariatorget Square.

Come on glorious sunshine! We want to move out on the balcony! #aprilweather #hotelrival #rivalhotel #deluxeroom #mariatorget #stockholm #visitstockholm A post shared by Hotel Rival (@hotelrival) on Apr 16, 2015 at 9:20am PDT

The decor oozes classy Scandi chic, and we love that the light fittings slightly remind us of 1970s glitter balls – very glam. We also adore the blown-up prints of Swedish film stars (and ABBA) that hang over the beds – there’s a different one in every room.

Stays at one of Hotel Rival’s 99 rooms start from around £138 a night.

Read more: How to get Scandi style on a budget

Andy Murray – Cromlix, Perthshire, Scotland

Sir Andy is hugely proud of his Dunblane roots. So much so, that he’s bought and renovated a 15-bedroom hotel just outside the town.

The rooms are classic in style, with muted fabrics, fine furniture, and – if you’re lucky – very generous rolltop baths. Downstairs, there’s all the grandeur you’d expect from a traditional Scottish country pile, including wood panelling and historical portraits.

There’s also a Roux restaurant onsite, and you can hire the entire place for a wedding. Visit Cromlix for more details.

Olivia Newton John – Gaia Retreat & Spa, New South Wales, Australia

If you ‘wanna get Physical’, this health retreat in the new South Wales countryside might be your ideal celebrity-owned hotel. Founded by Olivia and three friends in 2005, it claims to be ‘a place to refocus, rebalance and truly restore’.

You can choose from a number of packages, depending on whether you want to detox, lose weight, get fit or destress. There’s no mention of a Frenchie beauty salon, however…

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

You can book your own personalised getaway through the Gai Retreat website.

Robert De Niro’s The Greenwich Hotel, New York City

The Godfather and Raging Bull star has invested in a whole string of five-star hotels, including those he co-owns with chef Nobu Matsuhisa. This one is particularly special, though, because it’s in his regular stomping ground of TriBeCa, NYC.

Room wise, there’s plenty of choice, with 88 bedrooms – including a penthouse suite. The decor is a fusion of different styles – there’s a Tuscan courtyard, and the suites have elements of Japanese, Moorish and European design.

Our favourite pieces, however, are De Niro’s father’s abstract paintings that hang in the hotel lobby and drawing room.

Double rooms start from £460 ($625) a night, and can be booked through Mr & Mrs Smith.

Read more: Step inside Jasper Conran’s gorgeous Marrakech hotel

Did any of those tickle your fancy? If not, don’t fret. Both Leonardo Di Carprio’s Belize eco retreat and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Bermuda beach resort are scheduled to open next year, so we’re sure you’ll find the perfect celeb-owned hotel eventually.