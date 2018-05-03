Fancy living in a historic converted barn?

A beautiful stone Grade II listed building, Mulberry Barn is believed to date from the 1700s. In 2014 it was restored and converted into a characterful six bedroom house. The result is a tasteful mix of timber beams, exposed stonework and vaulted ceilings with modern additions like bi-fold doors.

Let’s take a look around this beautiful family home…

The Exterior

From the parking area, a pathway crosses a pretty brook and landscaped gardens with neat topiary to the main entrance. A west facing decking provides just the spot for alfresco meals. Meanwhile, a detached stone outbuilding provides useful storage for garden tools and sports equipment.

The gardens at the back of the house are walled. This spot would work well as a vegetable patch for a keen gardener, but otherwise makes a lovely play area for kids.

The kitchen

On entering the house, you’ll find a grand reception hall with a vaulted ceiling. Opening up three storeys, an impressive staircase rises up to a galleried landing on the first floor.

The main living area is centred around an L shaped wing. This includes a kitchen, plus dining and sitting areas. Sleek bi-fold doors allow plenty of light in while underfloor heating keeps things toasty. Both oak and limestone flooring have been used to mark out separate areas.

If you like throwing dinner parties, this kitchen’s sure up to task. With a 4 oven electric Aga, Neff oven, central island and breakfast bar.

The living room

The rear entrance from the kitchen leads, conveniently, to the utility/boot room and cloakroom. A seriously cosy sitting room houses a Chesney wood burner and flat screened tv, ideal for snuggling up with an old film on rainy days.

If one cosy TV room doesn’t suffice, this second living room is similarly snug. Also kitted out with a cosy wood burner, this is a lovely quiet space away from the main living area.

The Master Bedroom

The main bedroom is housed on the ground floor. Tempting features include spacious built in wardrobes. An en-suite bathroom with a wet room features not one, but two showers and a double basin.

Four more of the property’s bedrooms are split between the first and second floors. All first floor rooms benefit from underfloor heating, making it that bit easier to get up on frosty mornings.

The Bathrooms

The house has four bathrooms in total, including one large, family-size washroom. Barn-style sliding doors are just one of this house’s many charming features.

A novel staircase leads from the second floor to a tucked-away third floor bedroom. This is a perfect place for teenagers craving space and independence.

Good to know…

Mulberry Barn has been gifted planning for a detached ancillary annex or holiday cottage. This would have to replace the property’s current triple bay garage.

Mulberry Barn is currently on the market with Savills at a guide price of £,1895,000.